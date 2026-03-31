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VIP PODCAST 3/31 – Greg Parks Outloud! A look at the Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton feud thus far, whether Orton’s heel turn has been a success, which one gets cheered at WrestleMania, and more (18 min.)

March 31, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of “Greg Parks Outloud!,” PWTorch columnist Greg Parks presents a podcast version of his weekly PWTorch Newsletter column. This week’s show features a look at the Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton feud thus far from the perspective of someone who advocated for a Rhodes heel turn. Has Orton’s heel turn been successful? Who is the mystery person on the phone and what role will they play in the Mania build? Plus more in-depth analysis of the feud itself.

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