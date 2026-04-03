VIP PODCAST 4/3 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: NJPW Sakura Genesis preview, plus the Greatest Wrestler Ever 2026 project (41 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L previews New Japan’s Sakura Genesis show from Sumo Hall this weekend with Yota Tsuji vs. Callum Newman, KOB vs. TMDK, and the return of Will Ospreay. Plus some quick thoughts on joining the Greatest Wrestler Ever 2026 project!

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