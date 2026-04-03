Road Dogg says he left WWE because things were moving “too fast” for him, details involvement in WM 42 creative

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Former Smackdown co-head writer Brian “Road Dogg” James says he left WWE because it was moving too fast for him. James left WWE in early March and his departure was his own decision, according to a report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com.

“It was moving too fast;it was just moving too fast for me,” said James during a virtual signing with Signed by Superstars. “We talked about my brothers and their grandkids and I didn’t get to spend a whole lot of time with mine. So, I’m going to do more of that now.”

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James was heavily involved in the planning of WrestleMania 42 and honed in on one match he thinks stands out.

“Yeah, I did. A lot,” James said. “I think it’s strong. I think it’s as strong as you’re going to get. I really do. I’m excited about Brock and Oba Femi. Look, I got nothing bad to say. I think they’re moving fast and they are growing expeditiously. Financially, they’re setting records. Like, you can’t say nothing bad.”

This was James’s second stint as the head writer of Smackdown. James was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of Degeneration X in 2019. He is a former multi-time tag team champion in TNA and WWE.