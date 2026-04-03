FREE PODCAST 4/3 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: WrestleMania, Impact ratings, Sting, Rock, whether WWE can reach 1.0 million PPV buys, WM27 line-up, HOF, more (111 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the Apr. 1, 2011 episode of the PWTorch Livecast with PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch Nostalgia columnist Brian Hoops. They discussed with live callers WrestleMania hype & build-up – both positives & negatives. Also, breaking news analysis of Impact ratings, The Rock’s involvement in Mania, news of Sting claiming he was offered a WWE deal, Hulk Hogan’s persona in 2011 vs. early 2010, whether Mania will draw 1.0 million buys, whether there will be blood in the Taker-Hunter Mania match, and much more.

In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they break down the entire WM27 line-up where emphasis is more on spectacle and outside participants than the matches, review the Hall of Fame class, and cover a 20-years ago Torch back-issue reporting on the WrestleMania 7 build-up.

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