WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (4/3): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on Cody Rhodes spoiling Randy Orton homecoming, Rhea Ripley addressing Jade Cargill attacks, Drew McIntyre & Jacob Fatu appearances

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WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

APRIL 3, 2026

SAINT LOUIS, MISSOURI AT ENTERPRISE CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY ERIC CORBRIDGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: Wrestletix reports that 10,963 tickets were distributed headed into the show. The arena has a capacity of 22,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

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[HOUR ONE]

– The Road to Wrestlemania had two weeks left and this week Smackdown stopped in St. Louis. Rhea Ripley, Michin, Jade Cargill, B-Fab, Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair, Lyra Valkyria & Bayley were all shown because they are participants. It was noteworthy that only women were shown, as I believe that is the first time that has happened.

– Randy Orton came out to a huge ovation in his hometown. He appeared to be soaking in the adulation of the crowd’s karaoke of his theme song as he slowly made his way to the ring. Joe Tessitore made the point that for Orton the goals is winning his 15th world championship. He mocked Cody Rhodes with a smile on his face by asking the crowd what they wanted to talk about. He mentioned that he still calls St. Louis home and that next time he returns home he will have number 15 around his waist. He clarified that he is doing this for himself, his family, and his real home, which is the six people (his family) I the front row. He said that Cody Rhodes will go home empty handed, but that it wasn’t personal between them, pointing out that Cody gave him permission to be the Viper. Orton saw Cody on Monday Night Raw and said that Stephanie McMahon was right when she said that Cody couldn’t beat him. And it was because Cody isn’t a killer. That prompted Cody Rhodes to walk to the ring, taking off his suit jacket as he jumped onto the apron.

Rhodes got in the ring and they immediately traded blows, with Cody gaining the advantage and pummeling him in the corner. The crowd booed. Suddenly, Pat McAfee got in the ring and kicked Cody in the balls. He was wearing an RKO shirt. The announcers were stunned as McAfee hugged Orton and continued to stomp on Cody. McAfee grabbed a microphone and talked trash about all the St. Louis professional sports franchises. He said that about a month ago during a Q + A he said he thought the business had passed him by. Anytime Cody tried to get up Orton waffled him with a chair to send him back down. McAfee explained that fans like him that loved the Attitude era had been forgotten. He said that fans like him had to watch two 5 foot 5 guys have a 45 minute Iron Man match for 10 weeks straight for no rhyme or reason, when Randy Orton is around.” He continued by saying that he turns on Netflix and watches all of [the people in] the Gorilla position circle jerk themselves when Randy Orton is around. Tickets to Wrestlemania or somehow still available when Randy Orton is around. He called Cody a puppet that represents everything that “we” hate. Orton continue to choke Cody with the ropes.

McAfee admitted that he was the one on the phone telling Orton he needed to kill everyone because the business that Cody was leading was terrible and that Orton was going to save the f**king business (the expletive was bleeped). Orton draped the WWE Championship across Cody and whispered something to him. Orton and McAfee fist-bumped and left with the crowd chanting for Orton.

After they were gone, the crowd booed as Cody tried to stand up. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Well, that was interesting. McAfee being on the other end of the phone with Orton was certainly a surprise. The angle that he’s taking is interesting since it’s basically the old WWE mantra of “bigger is better.” However, it is also strange that he’d fault Cody Rhodes for that, who isn’t particularly small in stature. So, I’m not sure the story fits what they want to do. It was also an interesting choice to have the big heel turn/reveal of McAfee in a town where the person he’s aligned with is a huge hero regardless of his actions. McAfee did a fantastic job delivering his promo though.)

– Orton and McAfee shook hands and claimed “mission accomplished” as they left the arena together in a white truck. McAfee said that he reminded Orton that he was about to take the GOAT spot and save the business. Wade Barrett said that the assertions that Cody was killing the business were absurd.

– Rhea Ripley came out for the first match of the evening. Michin came out next accompanied by B-Fab.

(1) RHEA RIPLEY vs. MICHIN (w/B-Fab)

Michin missed two clotheslines to start and Ripley took over with corer shoulder blocks. Tessitore highlighted her leg strength when she performed that particular maneuver. About a minute into the match, WWE Women’s Champion walked to ringside wearing a yellow fur coat, sunglasses, and her championship. Ripley hit a fallaway slam but allowed herself to get distracted. Michin took over as they went to a split screen. [c]

Michin hit a nice dropkick and kept Ripley down with some strikes and kicks. She locked in a guillotine choke but Ripley powered out and countered with a suplex. Ripley laid in several weak looking strikes and a face plant, followed by a dropkick of her own. The crowd was solidly behind her. Michin escaped her clutches long enough to hit a headbutt. But Ripley fired back with a bigger headbutt. Ripley dropped her with a Razor’s Edge and a running knee, then covered for the first nearfall of the evening. Ripley set her up for the Riptide but Michin escaped. She missed a somersault in the corner (ala Kevin Owens) so Ripley lifted her onto her shoulders. But Michin, with a great counter, rolled back and spiked Ripley on her head! Then she hit the Eat Defeat and covered for the one…two…Ripley kicked out. Cargill yelled for Michin to finish her.

Michin powerbombed Ripley and then went for a piledriver. Ripley escaped with a back body drop and caught her in the prism trap leg lock. Michin quickly tapped out.

WINNER: Rhea Ripley by submission in 10:00.

Post-match, B-Fab attacked but Ripley quickly fought her off with a headbutt. Then the numbers game caught up to Ripley. Cargill was about to hit the Jaded but Io Sky ran out to the ring and helped Ripley fight off the heels. Barrett pointed out that Sky took a break from RAW to help out her partner.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: It was a more competitive match than I expected. Michin looked good in this one.)

– Aleister Black and Zelina Vega visited Matt Cardona in the trainer’s room. They told Cardona that he should have listened to them. Cardona said he’s talk to Aldis and they could fight tonight. Black said that if he didn’t know any better he’d say that Cardona makes bad decisions.

– Solo Sikoa told the MFT that he wasn’t going to let the Wyatt’s lantern out of his sight. He asked for a volunteer to handle Uncle Howdy. Tama Tonga asked why they were fighting for the lantern, when it has only been a problem for all of them, especially Solo. Solo said that he could go out there and fight for it. Tama said he’d handle Howdy but that he’d do it alone. Solo told him he better not mess it up. [c]

– Rhea Ripley was icing her neck and thanking Io Sky for her help in the back. Cathy Kelley asked if Io helping her was her way of evening the odds. Ripley said that Jade has followers but Ripley has friends. Io clarified that they are best friends. They said that they will always have each other’s backs. Ripley said she was going to walk out of Wrestlemania as the new champion.

– Uncle Howdy was already in the ring. Tama Tonga came out to his music.

(2) TAMA TONGA vs. UNCLE HOWDY

Howdy immediately tried to go for the Mandible Claw but Tama was able to avoid it. He wasn’t as successful at avoiding getting stomped on in the corner. Tama gained control and yanked Howdy’s head and neck up into the top rope. [c]

Tama was still in control with a nerve rest hold. Howdy mounted a comeback with elbows to Tama’s head in the corner. Tama was targeting the left hand during the break and Howdy showed the effects of it by losing control of the match. Tama went for a Stinger splash but Howdy caught him in a Mandible Claw. Solo Sikoa walked to ringside carrying the lantern. Howdy let go of the claw to stare at Solo. Solo taunted like he was about to hit him with it. The referee threatened to throw him out. Tama came over and yelled at Solo since he’d said he wanted to do it alone. That gave Howdy the chance to capitalize and hit the Sister Abigail for the win.

WINNER: Uncle Howdy by pinfall in 7:00.

After the match, Solo got in the ring and tried to tell Tama he was only trying to help. Tama was mad and grabbed the lantern, saying it had only been a problem for them. Tama put it down on the apron so Howdy could take it. Howdy clutched it as Solo looked upset in the ring.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Is the saga of the magic lantern finally over? I guess we will have to wait till next week.)

– Kit Wilson told Miz as they walked in the back somewhere that he was worried about Danhausen’s curse. He said he helped a lady put a bag in the overhead compartment on a plane, and that he was grunting at the gym. It was toxic behavior. Miz said there was no curse. They walked up on R-Truth who was talking to someone about building the new Judgement Day clubhouse. Miz accused Truth of having everything go his way despite not taking anything seriously. Miz challenged Truth to “Master. Inspire. Zone in.” and inexplicably Truth challenged them to a tag team title match tonight. Miz and Wilson smiled about their good fortune. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

– Jacob Fatu has a pre-tape where he talked about coming from the gutter and being forced to be a product of his environment. Every decision he made brought him to this moment where there would be no rules to stop him during his Unsanctioned Match at Wrestlemania against Drew McIntyre.

– Sami Zayn walked in the back (and being booed by the crowd) and ran into Nick Aldis. Aldis congratulated him on making a spot for himself. He was about to go to the ring but Trick Williams’s music played first. Trick had rapper Lil Yachty with him. Yachty responded with “What” every time the crowd chanted “Whoop that Trick.” Trick said he was here to celebrate his first match at Wrestlemania. Trick said he brought Yachty out to ask him to accompany him to that match. He said he “wasn’t taking no lip off no gingerbread man.” He said a bunch of ginger words like “ginger ale” and “ginger root.” Yachty said he liked how Trick could get disrespectful. Trick called for Sami Zayn’s celebratory pyro that he set to get tonight. The pyro went off and the new United States Champion Zayn walked out.

The crowd booed Zayn again and Zayn said that pageantry has never been his thing. He said his thing was what he did between the ropes. Zayn said that at Wrestlemania when the bell rings, that all the fur coats and great music wouldn’t help him because he’d be in the ring with one of the best to ever do it. The crowd booed and chanted “Whoop that trick” again. Trick said the only reason why Zayn has the United States Championship and is going to Wrestlemania is because of Trick.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: This St Louis crowd sure didn’t like Zayn. I assume it is more because they loved “the heel that acts like a babyface” Trick, more so than any of Zayn’s recent actions and perceived whining.)

Carmelo Hayes came out and said he couldn’t sit back and watch anymore. He acknowledged his long history with Trick. But first, he said it didn’t sit right with him how he defeated him last week. Hayes claimed that he carried Smackdown on his back for the last six months (the crowd cheered), so he asked Zayn to listen to the crowd saying, “We Want Melo.” It didn’t work as well as he hoped but it eventually there was a light chant. Hayes demanded a rematch as Trick and Yachty laughed. Zayn said he agreed with Hayes did carry Smackdown on his back for nine or ten weeks. But Zayn acknowledged that he answered the open challenge and beat him fair and square. Zayn said that his rematch would have to wait till after Wrestlemania. Trick said he should give Hayes a chance.

Zayn said he was thrilled he was going to Wrestlemania but didn’t feel great about it. So, Hayes told him to do the right thing. Zayn thought about it and couldn’t decide. He finally gave in and said he could have his rematch tonight in St. Louis. Zayn asked if they were good and extended his hand. Hayes didn’t shake his hand but said they were good and left. Trick talked more trash so Zayn clotheslined him to the floor.

– Solo questioned Tama in the back about why he gave the lantern back. Tama said he had to because it was tearing them apart. He said they need to get back to taking over Smackdown and taking all the titles. Solo said he was right but that they would finish off the Wyatts and then get back to business. J.C. Mateo and Talla Tonga looked on.

– Aleister Black, with Zelina Vega, entered for the next match. [c]

Matt Cardona came out for the match.

(3) ALEISTER BLACK (w/Zelina Vega) vs. MATT CARDONA

They had some back and forth until Cardona sold his lingering wrist injury. Black used the wrist to pull him to the mat. Cardona tried to fight back with knees to the gut but Black maintained control of the arm. Cardona rallied with a clothesline to the floor and a dropkick through the ropes. He rolled Black back into the ring. Zelina distracted him by sitting on the apron, which allowed Black to sweep his legs out. [c]

Cardona with a spinebuster and then sold his arm again. Black recovered with a big knee but Cardona rolled over with a neckbreaker. He hit the big foot to the face with Black’s head in the corner. He went for the Rough Ryder but Black dropped him face first into the buckle then wanted to hit a superplex. Cardona dropped him and hit a dropkick and a double underhook powerbomb. He covered for a two-count. Cardona missed the boot in the corner and Black hit a brainbuster. They traded strikes until Black hit a Black Mass out of nowhere. Black covered for the win.

WINNER: Aleister Black via pinfall in 10:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Black has been gaining a little momentum as of late. The “Black Mass out of nowhere” might become a thing.)

– Cathy Kelley interviewed Bayley and Lyra Valkyria in the back. Bayley said that losing her opportunity last year sucked. But that tonight Charlotte and Alexa would get a taste of what is going to happen at Wrestlemania. Lyra said that Charlotte and Alexa are surface-level friends at best. She also said that this year was about making up for what happened to Bayley last year. [c]

– They recapped the Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar feud.

– Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano told R-Truth that Johnny Wrestling was back and that he was going to win the NXT North American Championship tomorrow night at Stand & Deliver. They left. Damian Priest came over and asked why he gave Kit Wilson and The Miz a title shot. He said it was because “Asuka” cursed them. He thought that “the little girl walking around with facepaint” was her instead of Danhausen. Truth said it would be easy tonight. Priest said something bad was about to happen to them. [c]

– There was a pre-tape with Drew McIntyre talking about how Jacob Fatu can’t outrun his past. He said that Fatu was only around because of who his family is and that next week he’d show the world who Jacob Fatu really is.

– Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss made their standard staggered entrances. The announcers mentioned the ankle injury that Nikki Bella suffered last week. Barrett said she was currently undergoing treatment to be ready for Wrestlemania. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria came out next.

(4) BAYLEY & LYRA VALKYRIA vs. ALEXA BLISS & CHARLOTTE FLAIR

All four women went right after each other. Flair and Lyra were legal and Lyra hit a body press and a spinning heel kick. She covered but only registered a one count. She hit an enziguri which caused Flair to tag out. Bliss almost botched a tornado DDT but recovered. The near-botch made it look better. They took a picture-in-picture break. [c]

[HOUR THREE]

Bliss tagged Flair back in, and she cut off Lyra from making a tag of her own. Lyra kept trying to escape but to no avail. Finally, Lyra hit a cross body of the ropes and made the tag. Bayley gave Flair a back suplex as she joined the match for the first time. Bayley covered after sunset flipping Flair into the turnbuckle, but Flair saved herself by grabbing the bottom rope. Bayley dragged Flair to the middle of the ring and climbed to the top rope. Flair recovered very quickly so she could meet her up there. Lyra held Bayley’s leg so that Flair couldn’t superplex her. Bayley hit the flying elbow and covered for the one…two…Flair kicked out.

Lyra tagged in and hit a neckbreaker on Flair off Bayley’s shoulders. Lyra covered for another two-count. The crowd was pretty quiet. Lyra went for a missile dropkick but Flair caught her and locked in the Figure Eight. Bayley broke it up. Bayley tried to drag Lyra to their corner to make a tag but Bliss came in and kicked Bayley off. Flair dragged Lyra over to their corner and Bliss tagged in. Lyra caught Bliss of the ropes but Bliss reversed into the Sister Abigail position. Bayley tried to clothesline her but Bliss ducked and Flair gave Bayley a big boot. Lyra got out of the predicament but then Flair and Bliss each hit a Natural Selection on Bayley and Lyra. Bliss covered Lyra for the pin and the win.

WINNERS: Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss via pinfall in 10:00.

After the match, Lash Legend blindsided Bliss. Nia Jax clotheslines Flair and Bayley on the floor. Legend gave Bayley a big boot in the ring, then they double smashed Bliss and Lyra in their respective corners. Jax gave Bayley the legdrop that they’ve been doing off the second rope.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: The heels continue to gain the advantage week after week with post-match attacks. I would have had them retaining the title at Wrestlemania. But now I’m not so sure.)

– The Miz told Kit Wilson again that they weren’t cursed. Otherwise, how would they have gotten a title match. Danhausen was standing behind them with his jar of teeth. He said he wanted to go down to the ring with them. Wilson called him a goblin and said he was toxic. Danhausen said he could un-curse them if he went to the ring. Wilson was intrigued but Miz told him he could take his curse and … he turned around but Danhausen was gone.

– The WWE Tag Team Champions Damian Priest and R-Truth entered for their title defense. [c]

– The Miz and Kit Wilson made staggered entrances. Tessitore mentioned that Priest and Truth have been tag team champions for 14 days.

(5) DAMIAN PRIEST & R-TRUTH (c) vs. THE MIZ & KIT WILSON – WWE Tag Team Championship match

Wilson blindsided Truth from behind after the bell rang. Truth gyrated at him. Wilson with an Irish Whip and flying elbow into the corner. Miz tagged in and was shoulder blocked by his old partner. Truth did the Cena shoulder blocks and a suplex. He wanted the Five Knuckle Shuffle but Miz kicked him in the face. Wilson took out Truth on the outside with a flying uppercut. [c]

Truth was finally able to make the tag. Priest was a house of fire and took out both heels. He hit the “Old School” cross-body to the crowd’s delight, then leveled Miz with a clothesline. Wilson broke up the subsequent cover. Priest tagged in Truth and then dove out onto Wilson on the floor. Meanwhile, in the ring Truth and Miz took each other out with a double clothesline. Danhausen’s music played and he marched to the ring like “a demented Oba Femi” according to Barrett. He put the jar of teeth on the apron and reached for the tag from Miz. Miz reached up but then saw who it was and scowled. Miz told the referee to throw Danhausen out.

Danhausen grabbed the tag rope. R-Truth tagged him instead. Miz told Danhausen that he didn’t belong. Danhausen tried to curse Miz, but Miz pulled the referee in front of him. The referee looked shocked that he’d just been cursed. Miz grabbed Danhausen and wanted to hit the Skull Crushing Finale. But the lights went off. When they came back on Danhausen was running up the ramp. It distracted Miz. Behind him, Truth gave Wilson an AA. Miz went for a Skull Crushing Finale on Truth and hit it. He covered and the referee counted one…two…the referee’s arm locked up and he couldn’t make the three count. He screamed out in pain as Miz looked on aghast. Miz yelled at the referee while Truth crawled over and tagged out. Priest tagged in and gave Miz the South of Heaven chokeslam. The referee counted to three with his other (left) hand.

WINNERS: Damian Priest & R-Truth by pinfall in 10:00. Priest and Truth retained the tag team titles.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Danhausen is so ridiculous but he’s great at it. It really works because everyone is committed to the bit.)

– After the match, Cody Rhodes hit the ring and gave Kit Wilson a Cross Rhodes. He was mad about Pat McAfee. The crowd booed the whole time. Cody compared this to if Scott Hall and Kevin Nash had announced that the third man in the NOW was Disco Inferno. Cody called McAfee a stoner, grifter, Logan Paul without muscles, human hat rack, fly by night. He said he was going to get it and that he could kiss his ass. Cody then inexplicably said “oh was that too far for you. What are you going to do, fire me? That sure worked well the last time.” Cody said that John Cena was the angel on his shoulder while Orton was the devil. Stephanie McMahon said that he needed to embrace his dark side. Cody said he has his dream job, two kids, and that he doesn’t know if he knows how to do that anymore. Cody kept touting all his WWE success. Cody acknowledged that he IS finally hearing the voices in his head, but that no one wants to hear what they have to say.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Poor Disco catching strays. I assume Cody was addressing WWE management about going too far by saying “kiss his ass.” But it seemed very out of place since he and many others have said way worse on these shows. In fact, McAfee dropped an f-bomb earlier tonight.)

– New United States Champion Sami Zayn entered to some boos just like he did earlier tonight. [c]

When they came back, Trick was dancing on the announce desk. Carmelo Hayes made his entrance for his championship rematch.

(6) CARMELO HAYES vs. SAMI ZAYN (c) – United States Championship match

Barrett pointed out that Hayes got screwed last week by the inadvertent punch from Trick, who was now sitting at ringside next to Lil Yachty inside the barricade. Hayes hit a big dropkick and motioned having the belt around his waist. He hit some nice chops in the corner but Zayn turned it around on him, to the crowd’s dismay. Hayes escaped and the fans cheered as he rained down punches from the turnbuckle. Zayn quickly regrouped with a running clothesline and covers that didn’t earn more than a one count. The crowd started a “Sami sucks” chant. Hayes hit the back springboard into a leg drop but it didn’t even register a one-count. He followed up with the somersault over the top rope and immediately grabbed for his knee as they went to a split screen. [c]

Hayes hit a Dirty Diana and covered for a nearfall, though he was still selling his knee. Zayn caught a First 48 attempt and wanted to hit an Exploder suplex, but Hayes reversed into a roll-up for a two-count. Zayn hit the exploder suplex and the crowd booed. Zayn charged into a superkick. Hayes went up and hit a frog splash, wincing because of his knee as he covered for a nearfall. Zayn caught him in a pinning predicament for the one…two…Hayes kicked out. Zayn attempted a Blue Thunder Bomb but Hayes escaped and connected with the First 48. He tried to shake off the knee pain as he climbed the ropes. Zayn dodged the legdrop attempt so Hayes landed on his feet awkwardly. The referee checked on Hayes’s knee in the corner. Zayn lined up and hit the Helluva kick while the referee was checking on Hayes. Zayn covered for the one…two…three.

WINNER: Sami Zayn via pinfall in 12:00.

After the match, Lil Yachty got in the ring with Trick and congratulated Zayn on winning. Trick attacked Zayn from behind. Trick (and Yachty) stood tall as the show ended.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Interesting. Zayn took advantage of a situation in a heelish way to preserve his spot at Wrestlemania. Despite the crowd reaction, I don’t think the plan is for Zayn to be a heel though. I think he will learn from this and be the better man…but it will cost him the United States championship.)

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