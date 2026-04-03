FREE PODCAST 4/3 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: 5 Yrs Ago – Final evaluation of the WrestleMania 37 build with Parks & Wells, plus Sting’s AEW return, County Fair Wrestling (114 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back five years to the Mar. 28, 2026 episode of Wrestling Night in America with a final evaluation of the WrestleMania 37 line-up and build. PWTorch columnist Greg Parks was joined by PWTorch.com contributor Kelly Wells to preview both nights of WrestleMania 37 headlined by Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan, Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka, and Randy Orton vs. The Fiend. They also take calls and emails on predicting the results of the top matches, Sting’s AEW return, county fair wrestling, and more.

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