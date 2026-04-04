FREE PODCAST 4/3 – Wade Keller Post-Show – WWE Smackdown: Keller & Corbridge react with mega-rant at start to McAfee-Orton-Cody angle, plus Sami-Trick mixed signals, WrestleMania developments (154 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Eric Corbridge to review WWE Smackdown with live chat and caller interactions throughout. The show opens with an epic rant by Wade about the utter nonsense that was that opening segment with Pat McAfee turning on Cody Rhodes and aligning with Randy Orton. On so many levels, it was drivel and symptomatic of so many misguided overreactions and bankrupt creative philosophies. They also talk about the pros and cons of the Sami Zayn-Trick Williams situation and whether Carmelo Hayes will still be involved, Danhausen’s curse on the referee, and much more from a newsworthy show.

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