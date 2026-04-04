VIP PODCAST 4/3 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: A stupid Pat McAfee heel turn on Cody, Sami vs. Hayes for U.S. Title, Miz & Wilson get tag title shot, more (36 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Apr. 3 edition of WWE Smackdown including a befuddlingly stupid reveal that Pat McAfee was the person talking to Randy Orton on the phone and then McAfee ranting about Cody Rhodes killing WWE and drawing the worst Smackdown rating ever and not selling out WrestleMania. Then Cody had a chance at a rebuttal that went pretty well, but it was too much of a mess to entirely clean up. Also, developments with Sami Zayn and the U.S. Title, an impromptu WWW Tag Team Title match, more of Danhausen, the lantern is back home and no one cares, and more.

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