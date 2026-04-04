VIP 2005 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #907 (April 8, 2006): WrestleMania 22 Coverage including Keller Report, Roundtable Reviews, Hall of Fame, Keller analyzes Austin’s comments on Hulk Hogan, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #907 cover-dated April 8, 2006: This week’s 12 page newsletter features in-depth coverage of WrestleMania including Keller’s match report, Reader Reax, Poll Results, Roundtable Reviews, and a Cover Story overview. Also, an in-depth Hall of Fame ceremony report, Pat McNeill’s look at the big WrestleMania weekend including non-WWE events, Wade Keller’s End Notes examines what to read into Steve Austin’s comments about Hulk Hogan at the HOF, plus WWE Newswire, TNA Newswire, ROH Newswire, Raw’s Big Story, Smackdown’s Big Story, the Top Five Stories of the Week, and more.

–DIRECT LINK: PWTorchNewsletter #907

–LIST OF ALL 2005 BACK ISSUES

–TUTORIAL ON DISPLAYING NEWSLETTER PDFS ON IPAD OR ANDROID TABLET

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