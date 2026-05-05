NXT PREVIEW (5/5): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Tuesday, May 5, 2026
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: CW Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Lola Vice & Mr. Iguana vs. The Culling (Niko Vance & Izzi Dame)
- Jackson Drake vs. Jasper Troy
- Jaida Parker vs. Kali Armstrong
- Zaria to appear
LAST WEEK’S NXT RESULTS: NXT TV RESULTS (4/28): Miller’s alt-perspective report on array of new call-ups in action, plus Ricky Saints vs. Shiloh Hill, Jordan vs. Sinclair, Myles Borne vs. Saquon Shugars
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s NXT Hit List: Thoughts on Evil’s debut, several new faces, a problem with Lizzy Rain’s presentation, struggling heel factions
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