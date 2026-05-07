VIP PODCAST 5/6 – Everything with Rich & Wade: New Day victim of TKO cutting payroll, AEW’s TBS/TNT future, Chelsea Green, TKO/WWE latest earnings report, Reigns-Fatu, more (59 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:

TKO/WWE quarterly earnings takeaways

Online rumors regarding an ominous future for AEW on TNT/TBS

Reactions to WWE’s releases of talent or attempts to cut wrestlers’ pay including The New Day, in particular, and how the money savings could backfire on WWE. Also, how did Big E respond to the news.

Chelsea Green’s heart surgery

Sad news on AEW’s Rebel regarding an ALS diagnosis

Reactions to the latest chapter of Roman Reigns-Jacob Fatu exchanges

Reaction to The Rock’s outfit at the Met Gala

And a few other stray comments and topics throughout

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