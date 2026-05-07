VIP PODCAST 5/6 – Everything with Rich & Wade: New Day victim of TKO cutting payroll, AEW’s TBS/TNT future, Chelsea Green, TKO/WWE latest earnings report, Reigns-Fatu, more (59 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:
- TKO/WWE quarterly earnings takeaways
- Online rumors regarding an ominous future for AEW on TNT/TBS
- Reactions to WWE’s releases of talent or attempts to cut wrestlers’ pay including The New Day, in particular, and how the money savings could backfire on WWE. Also, how did Big E respond to the news.
- Chelsea Green’s heart surgery
- Sad news on AEW’s Rebel regarding an ALS diagnosis
- Reactions to the latest chapter of Roman Reigns-Jacob Fatu exchanges
- Reaction to The Rock’s outfit at the Met Gala
- And a few other stray comments and topics throughout
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