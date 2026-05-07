AEW DYNAMITE HITS & MISSES (5/6): Ted Turner Tribute, Ospreay and Moxley, Darby vs. Knight for AEW World Title, Moxley vs. Juice, Ricochet-Jericho exchange

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HITS

TED TURNER TRIBUTE

It’s something I bring up often in this column, but I always appreciate the respect AEW has for pro wrestling, the history of pro wrestling, and the people that have made it successful throughout the years. I didn’t know much about Ted Turner as a person or businessman, but there is no doubt regarding his impact on pro wrestling.

Using the first eight minutes of the show to honor Turner was a nice move by Tony Khan and AEW. Bringing out Sting made it stand out even more. It did not overstay its welcome and you had two people in the ring who knew Turner very well and you could tell it was not false praise. They truly appreciated him.

Once again, a classy move by AEW to honor a legendary figure of the business.

OSPREAY AND MOXLEY

I am loving this storyline. Sure, Jon Moxley was trying to injure Will Ospreay last year and as recently as last month, but he has always been a guy who wants to motivate other wrestlers in the company and has used many different ways over the years to do so. In this instance, it’s very cool to see him attempt to build Ospreay into a champion with tough love.

The pep talk was very effective as he looked to motivate Ospreay to give more than he ever has before. This seems like a perfect way to lead the “Aerial Assassin” to a possible late summer stadium show and an AEW World Title shot.

Like I mentioned last week, I also enjoy The Opps making their case to Ospreay. Samoa Joe makes a lot of sense. What will he do?? (I think we know)

DARBY ALLIN VS. KEVIN KNIGHT (AND AFTERMATH)

The Darby Allin vs. Kevin Knight match certainly did not disappoint! It was another PPV-quality main event that was broadcast for free on television. You knew we were going to get a lot of high flying spots and some crazy bumps, but there was a story woven through this one as well that made it work even better.

The springboard clothesline from Knight to Darby on the announce table was ridiculous in the best way. I don’t remember seeing anything quite like that and it’s amazing they could both stand after that. The Coast-to-Coast by Knight was right on the money and, after the finisher, the slight delay in selling his injured leg allowed Darby to show once again how tough he is to put away.

The announcers correctly pointed out Knight ended up “playing Darby’s game” and that’s what cost him. That’s a good narrative, as is the continuation of Darby taking a ton of punishment to set up eventually running out of gas in the near future.

Following this fantastic match, MJF came out and was his usual arrogant self, offering to put up his scarf, ring, and a lot of money to get his rematch, but Darby wants his hair! Now, while this makes some sense, it’s a pretty dead giveaway that Darby will lose at Double or Nothing because Max shaving his head would be bad for his acting business as well as wasting a ton of time and money in Turkey.

And now Okada is involved? And Pac? Darby is really wanting to make this month of being champion one that will always be remembered. I’m excited that Okada has made it known that he wants the World Title and though he will most likely not be successful in this attempt (Takeshita is probably going to be the reason), I hope he continues to be in the mix moving forward.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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QUICK HITS

– Jon Moxley vs. Juice Robinson was an exceptional match as you would expect. It had classic storytelling throughout with a nice blend of brawling and technical wrestling. It was also a reminder how good of a seller Juice is. He was selling the hand injury late in the match, a full 8-10 minutes after it was hurt. That’s a nice touch that you don’t always see. When Moxley finally got him in the Bulldog Choke and got the victory, his tap on Juice’s head was so true to his character. I’m really digging every part of his character right now except for when he leans into being too heelish.

– Tommaso Ciampa was a heel two weeks in a row! Consistency!

– Poor Rocky Romero and Trent Barretta. After Orange Cassidy stole one from Dax Harwood, there was an amusing post match beatdown of those two with eye pokes and nut shots. Not much to it, but it got some giggles from me.

– Ricochet received some great heat from the crowd in South (North) Carolina. The attempts to get Chris Jericho enough sympathy to make the fans get behind him seems to have worked. Adding a Stadium Stampede match to Double or Nothing should be a lot of fun and a nice buffer match in the middle of the show. I’m curious to see who The Demand will add to their team and very curious to see who Jericho will find to add to The Hurt Syndicate.

– The look on Renee’s face when Mina Shirakawa ripped Harley Cameron’s shirt off was hilarious. Oh, you didn’t see it? Yeah, my eyes were not on Renee either. I think I caught it on the fourth viewing.

– It was nice to see Bryan Keith back on TV. He has talent and worked a very good match with Kazuchika Okada, who, as mentioned above, threw his hat into the ring saying he wants the AEW World Title. Another top guy talking about the title is great.

– I’ve criticized the Kris Statlander character for a while now, but there is no argument about her in-ring skills. She did a great job during the tag match helping make Harley and Mina look good. I still like Hikaru Shida’s new attitude, but the storyline with Stat doesn’t have much juice to it.

QUICK MISSES

– While it was mentioned earlier in the show, I would have liked some backstage interviews from the main event participants. They’ve done it well in recent weeks, but not as well on this show.

– I love Swerve Strickland. I love Bandido. I don’t love this storyline so far. Last week’s skit in the Old West was dumb and I didn’t really understand Swerve’s motives in his backstage promo. I do know the match between the two will be exceptional.

(Don’t forget to check out the weekly free podcast I’m part of, “The All Elite Conversation Club” that drops on Fridays the PWTorch Dailycast lineup. Joel Dehnel and I have a great time breaking down all things AEW. Search “pwtorch” on your podcast app to subscribe. Send questions and comments to allelitecc@gmail.com.)