TNA IMPACT PREVIEW (5/7): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: THURSDAY, MAY 7, 2026

Where: SYRACUSE, N.Y. AT UPSTATE MEDICAL UNIVERSITY ARENA

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 1,314 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 1,959. The arena has a capacity of 7,200 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Arianna Grace (with Stacks) vs. Lei Ying Lee – TNA Knockouts World Championship match

The System (Bear Bronson & Brian Myers) vs. Nic Nemeth & KC Navarro – TNA World Tag Team Championship match

EC3 vs. Eric Young – No Disqualifications match

The System (Eddie Edwards & Cedric Alexander) (with Alisha Edwards) vs. Leon Slater & Moose

Mike Santana to speak

Elayna Black to speak

Visit this website during Impact for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (4/30): Hardy vs. Vincent, Kazarian vs. Elijah, Allie Returns

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: ODB calls out the younger Knockouts for ignoring a TNA Hall of Famer and says they should know their history, praises one current Knockout