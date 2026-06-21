VIP PODCAST 6/21 – (Seriously) Everything with Rich Fann and Lance Storm: Wrestling tribalism, TNA “upheaval,” Todd Martin connection, legacy of tag wrestling, more (93 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich Fann of the PWTorch (and Post Wrestling) joins Lance Storm of F4W/Wrestling Observer to seriously cover EVERYTHING. The pair discuss how they became friends, their shared love for the crazy world of pro wrestling, what oversaturation has done for fandom, the importance of keeping the little through-lines in matches, the negatives of tribalism, as well as tag team wrestling’s nadir and what can be done to save it. In the spirit of the show, the pair also meander into topics such as the Knicks’ recent championship, as well as Lance’s acting career – both voice and stage.

You can typically find Rich with Wade Keller over at the Torch (pwtorch.com/govip) or Postwrestling.com and Lance can be found either at Stormwrestlingacademy on Threads, or via his podcasts on f4wonline.com.

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