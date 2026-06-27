VIP PODCAST 6/27 – WWE Night of Champions Roundtable: Keller, Barbati, Martin analyze Cody vs. Sami vs. Gunther, Oba vs. Jey, Iyo vs. Liv, more (59 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-Event Audio Roundtable covering WWE’s Night of Champions PLE, PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Todd Martin and Nick Barbati. They march through the show in order starting with Oba Femi vs. Jey Uso for King of the Ring and Iyo Sky vs. Liv Morgan for Queen of the Ring all the way through to the Triple Threat main event with Cody Rhodes vs. Sami Zayn vs. Gunther for the WWE Title with thoughts on the fallout of the finish and the implications for Summerslam.

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