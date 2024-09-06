News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 9/6 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner preview Saturday’s All Out PPV, discuss Hangman-Swerve arson angle, ratings decline without a signed TV renewal, more (132 min.)

September 6, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

  • Swerve-Hangman arson angle
  • Dynamite happenings not scheduled for All Out
  • Declining ratings trends
  • Match by match All Out Preview
  • Upcoming AEW line-ups and ratings
  • Injury Updates
  • Kevin Kelly and Tate Twins suing AEW
  • Email from Zach and Trivia

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024