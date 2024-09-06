AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (9/6): BCC vs. The Young Bucks & Jack Perry & Kazuchika Oada

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT

SEPTEMBER 6, 2024

LIVE AT THE NOW ARENA IN HOFFMAN ESTATES, ILL.

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness, Matt Menard

Ring announcer: Arkady Aura

(1) BCC (Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) & PAC vs. THE ELITE (Okada & The Young Bucks & Jack Perry)

Rampage opened with the continuation of the main event from Collision. Bryan Danielson hit a running elbow on Jack Perry who kipped up but was met by Wheeler Yuta by a series of shots. Okada hit a tombstone on Yuta but Claudio came in to make the save after the pin attempt. Nicholas hit a senton on the outside onto Claudio as Okada initially went for a tope but faked out the crowd. PAC came from behind and hit Okada with a pump kick, then went over the ropes to take out Okada and Perry on the floor.

PAC hit the 450 on Okada for two inside the ring. The fans chanted “this is awesome.” PAC hit Okada with a series of kicks to rock him to the mat. PAC continued his onslaught as Danielson tagged in. Danielson hit Okada with an uppercut, who retaliated with one of his own. The two traded upper cuts until PAC was tagged back in. BCC and PAC worked together to make quick tags and cut the ring off from Okada. Danielson came off the top with a shotgun dropkick. [c]

Claudio tagged in but was met by Okada who went for a tombstone. Things broke down from here as Claudio, Wheeler, and PAC each hit tombstones and covered for two. Claudio tagged Yuta who came off the top onto Nicholas for two. Danielson ran off Perry as Nicholas hit a superplex off the top on Yuta. The Bucks hit the EVP Trigger on Yuta for two as PAC broke up the pin.

Claudio caught Nicholas and hit the giant swing as Yuta hit a dropkick for the win.

WINNERS: BCC and PAC in 25:00 (about 12 minutes on Rampage)

(Moynahan’s Take: I was not expecting this one to span two different shows, so correct me if the timing is a bit off. That said, a nicely done main event + kick off match depending on how you view it. Check out the end of Collision and the start of Rampage for this one.)

– Lexy Nair was backstage with The Outrunners who were celebrating their big win on Collision. Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir then attacked them out of nowhere. Moxley wished them congratulations as they beat down the Outrunners and walked off.

(2) QUEEN AMINATA vs. MISSA KATE

Matt Menard joined commentary starting with this match. Aminata took control early before Kate rocked her with a few shots. Serena Deeb was shown backstage. Aminata quickly turned things around and nailed Kate with a headbutt for the win. [c]

WINNER: Queen Aminata in 1:00

(Moynahan’s Take: YOUR RAMPAGE SQUASH OF THE WEEK!)

– A video package aired recapping the MJF and Daniel Garcia feud.

(3) DUSTIN RHODES & SAMMY GUEVARRA & HOLOGRAM vs. DARK ORDER (Evil Uno & John Silver & Alex Reynolds)

Hologram and Uno started things off as Hologram got the early upper hand. Reynolds quickly got into the ring and nailed Hologram before Samy tagged in and helped Hologram double team Reynolds. [c]

Uno hit Samy with a back suplex who was able to tag in Dustin. Dustin nailed Reynolds with an uppercut, and a Manhattan Drop. Hologram, Dustin, and Samy took it to Dark Order who fired back and took them out. Silver dropped Hologram with a German suplex as the Premier Athletics were shown looking on backstage. Hologram and Samy worked together and hit stereo moonsaults to the outside as Dustin hit a Destroyer inside the ring. Hologram came off the top with 450 splash for the win.

WINNERS: Dustin & Samy & Hologram in 9:30

(Moynahan’s Take: Fun, but quick match. The commercial break ate a good chunk of time from this one. I’m still confused by this Dustin and Samy pairing.)

– The Bang Bang Gang was backstage. They talked about wanting more wins as Austin said he still needed a nickname. The Cage of Agony appeared and said his nickname should be “ass boy.” The two teams jaw jacked a bit before they seemingly challenged one another to a future match. [c]

– Shane Taylor Promotions was interviewed backstage alongside Beast Mortos. Undisputed Kingdom interrupted as Top Flight then showed up. They made reference to tomorrow, so there seems to be a three-way on All Out Zero Hour.

(4) MXM (Monsoor & Madden) vs. HOUSE OF BLACK (Buddy Murphy & Brodie King)

Mansoor started things off with Matthews. MxM came to the ring with “judges” who were rating moves during the match. Really. The two trade moves until Matthews flipped Mansoor onto his face. Matthews tagged in King who chopped Mansoor and drove him to the outside. King then followed him outside and hit a cross body to take out Mansoor and the “judges” on the outside as well. [c]

Matthews tried to tag in King but Madden pulled King off the apron. Mansoor hit an enziguri but was quickly caught by Matthews with a knee strike. King and Madden were each tagged in and immediately collided. They traded strikes until King went for a slam. Mansoor broke things up but was taken out by King. Madden hit King with a headbutt and was quickly sent into the corner by King.

King hit his running cannonball for two. King was nailed with a chair behind the ref, which allowed Madden to hit a chokeslam for two. Matthews made the tag and came off the top onto Madden. He then hit Mansoor with a knee strike in the corner. Madden hit Matthews from behind. King and Madden were taken to the outside as Matthews hit a superplex. Matthews and King then hit a double team move on Mansoor for the win.

WINNERS: House of Black in 10:30

(Moynahan’s Take: Can someone please help me block out anything MxM related? No? Sigh. Mansoor seems to have at least some in-ring ability but that’s the nicest thing I can say here. The match was fine but I just can’t get past MxM.)

– Will Ospreay was shown backstage. He talked about how he feels after some recent bouts, but said he was feeling great. He talked about chasing PAC “all this time” but finally lapped him. He said he never forgot about PAC, who had 24 hours left.

– The commentary team ran down tomorrow’s All Out PPV card.

FINAL THOUGHTS: You’ll never hear me say anything negative about a live Rampage. a true breath of fresh air tonight, and I hope fans tuned in. Tomorrow’s All Out may not be the most watched but it’s a solid card. Tonight’s Rampage (and Collision) helped send us home on the right note. Until next week – stay safe everyone!

