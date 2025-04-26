AEW COLLISION RESULTS (4/26): Swerve vs. Blake Christian, Toni Storm vs. Aminata, FTR vs. The Paragon, Caster vs. Hologram, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW COLLISION REPORT

APRIL 26, 2025

UNO LAKEFRONT ARENA, NEW ORLEANS, LA.

AIRED ON TBS & MAX (RECORDED ON APRIL 23, 2025)

REPORT BY JOSHUA WHITE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tony Schiavone & Nigel McGuinness

Ring Announcer: Arkady Aura

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 2,302 tickets had been distributed as of showtime; the venue was set up for around 2,646 seats.

[HOUR ONE]

-It was a “Playoff Palooza” edition of Collision because they aired a previously recorded episode right after an NBA playoff game. The announcers during the game said it was “Live, up next,” which was inaccurate, but at least they mentioned AEW was up next at all. The end of that game was crazy, and we just barely dodged a trip to overtime.

Elton John came in to remind that Saturday Night is alright for fighting when the show finally started at 8:50. Eastern time. Tony Schiavone welcomed us at ringside with Nigel. Swerve’s music hit immediately, and Prince Nana was out first with a presumably empty coffee cup. The announcers ran down Swerve’s recent history with the Young Bucks and Death Riders as Nana went into dance mode.

Swerve grabbed a mic and appeared to have something to say. But before he could get a word in, The Young Bucks’ music played and brought out the EVPs to the stage.

Nick told the crowd to shut up and demanded respect. Matt apologized for the interruption. They explained that Swerve’s match was scheduled to take place later, but the match would take place right now, and Swerve would have to fight in his street clothes.

(1) SWERVE STRICKLAND (w/Prince Nana) vs. BLAKE CHRISTIAN (w/Lee Johnson)

Blake Christian came out to some boos, likely buoyed by the approval of the Young Bucks. Nick and Matt had a pair of director’s chairs at the top of the stage observe the match.

Blake came in quick and got control when Lee Johnson tripped Swerve. Blake beat Swerve down in the corner and then nailed a springboard dropkick to the back of Swerve’s head.

Blake posed in the middle of the ring, long enough for Swerve to come back. After some acrobatics, Blake landed a dropkick that kncoked Swerve to the floor. He followed it up with a twisting dive through the middle of the ropes that dropped Swerve on the outside.

Blake kept the heat on and slammed Swerve into the barricade. Blake had the presence of mind to break the ref’s count as the crowd chanted “Whose house? Swerve’s house!” Swerve came back by throwing Blake into the barricade. However, Blake regained control when he pushed Swerve shoulder first into the ring post and then slammed him face first into the stairs.

They fought onto the apron where Blake hit an enziguri and then went for a spear. Swerve caught Blake mid-spear, slung him through the ropes and hit a neckbreaker across the middle rope. Swerve followed it up with a back elbow from the top rope.

Swerve hit a hiptoss and rolled into a suplex attempt that was countered by Blake into a jawbreaker. Blake went for a 450 splash from the top rope but Swerve dodged it and then landed the House Call. Swerve scooped up what was left of Blake and landed the Big Pressure into the pin and earned the three count.

WINNER: Swerve Strickland in 5:00.

After the match, The Bucks appeared to approach the ring and Lee Johnson attacked Swerve from behind. Swerve shrugged it off and took Johnson out with a rolling flatliner.

The Bucks snuck into the ring and attacked Swerve from behind. They set him up and delivered the BTE trigger, leaving Swerve in a heap in the middle of the ring. Nick mocked Swerve’s dance before climbing to the top rope. Prince Nana grabbed Nick’s foot to prevent the TK Driver just long enough to be interrupted by Kenny Omega’s music.

Kenny came out the ring and struggled a bit with the Young Bucks before hitting a pair of snapdragons on Nick and pumping up the crowd. Kenny and Swerve stood together in the ring as unlikely allies as the Young Bucks retreated. The pounded fists as Nana danced in approval.

(White’s Take: Blake Christian continued to look good in his role of “young guy who looks impressive and gets in too much offense against opponents that are much higher on the card.” Good to get Swerve a win as they continue to set up a big multi man match somewhere down the road.)

-Backstage Samoa Joe addressed Jon Moxley, and warned Mox that he’s not a problem that will be distracted or go away. Joe said he’s coming for Moxley and the AEW title, and there’s nothing they can do about it. Short, sweet, softly menacing promo from a man in a red Hawaiian shirt.

(2) TONI STORM (w/Luther) vs. QUEEN AMINATA – World Title eliminator match

The screen went black and white bringing Timeless Toni Storm to the ring. The “one and only, beautiful, and alluring women’s world champion,” per Tony Schiavone. Queen Aminata entered second, returning from a wrist injury.

The crowd chanted the European -tyled “Toni, Toni Storm” as the bell rang. They traded armdrags before Toni offered a handshake, which she snatched into a headlock. Aminata came back with a shoulder block. Aminata dodged a trip and grabbed a headlock.

Storm and Aminata grappled on the mat briefly before Aminata forced Toni into the corner and hit ten punches on the turnbuckle followed by a bite to the head. Toni dodged her in the corner and came back with a shoulder block followed by a low dropkick.

Aminata countered a suplex attempt and hit a snap suplex of her own. Aminata missed a low kick in the ropes but landed a headbutt to Toni on the apron. Aminata then grabbed Toni’s head with her feet and slammed her face first repeatedly…not into the mat, but into her backside. She booted Toni to ringside and then hit a running kick to the head as we went to a double box break. [c]

Back from break, Toni and Aminata traded punches and then hit simultaneous headbutts, dropping them both onto the mat. They both got to their feet and Toni landed a Thesz press into a flurry of punches. She threw Aminata into the corner and continued to pummel her.

Toni dragged Aminata out of the corner and planted her with a DDT in the center of the ring. Toni set up and locked Aminata in an STF. Nigel said Toni was the one who taught the STF to Lou Thesz. Meanwhile, Aminata crawled to the ropes to break the hold.

Both women got back to their feet and Aminata rolled Toni up for a nearfall. Toni got up and ran into a drop toe hold that sent her face first into the turnbuckle. Aminata followed it up with a running kick. Toni rolled to ringside and Aminata followed, throwing Toni into a chair against the barricade.

Aminata charged, but Toni caught her with a drop toe hold sending Aminata into the barricade. Toni got a running start and went for the hip attack, but Aminata seemed to dodge it (but also it looked like maybe it was supposed to be a hit). Regardless, Toni thew Aminata into the ring, climbed to the top rope and hit a flying crossbody into the pin for a two count.

Toni set up for a piledriver, but Aminata lifted her up into a Beach Break style move and went right for the pin, but Toni kicked out at two. They got back to their feet and traded some strikes. Toni came back with a double handed choke bomb into a pin that got her another two count.

Toni tried to lift Aminata up, but she rolled into a jackknife cover for a two count. Back up, Aminata hit a swinging neckbreaker that dropped Toni in the center of the ring. Aminata climbed to the top rope and leapt towards Toni, but she rolled out fo the way. Toni nailed a German suplex that landed Aminata in the opposite turnbuckle.

Toni charged in and connected with the hip attack in the corner. She pulled Aminata up set up for the Storm Zero. Toni delivered the Storm Zero piledriver and went for the cover and got the three count.

WINNER: Toni Stom in 11:00

(White’s Take: This was a good match, because Amianta is athletic and Toni Storm can make cinema with almost any opponent. Nothing to go out of your way to see, but The Timeless One is a welcome addition to any show).

-Lexi Nair was backstage with Jeff Jarrett, Karen Jarrett, Jay Lethal, and Sutnam Singh. And then Sanjay showed up to the surprise of the rest of the group. They excused Lexi and Jay Lethal harangued Sanjay as a weak leader. Jeff Jarrett reminded us that he’s after gold. Lethal said he had an idea and the group stormed away from Sanjay. [c]

-Back from break, Max Caster was already in the ring and told us we were “live with the best wrestle alive.” Caster took the road less travelled to insult the local sports team and their lack of playoff appearances. He tried to get his obnoxiously uncatchy chant going and basically succeeded. New Orleans had some rhythm, but it still ended in boos. He continued forward with his open challenge and Hologram’s music played.

(3) “PLATINUM” MAX CASTER vs. HOLOGRAM

Hologram came out with the announcers touting his unbeaten record. Caster seemed unhappy about his opponent. The match started 28 minutes into the show. Hologram immediately took control using his speed and agility. He landed a running head scissor and kipped to his feet.

Caster came back with a boot to the gut and then missed a chop in the corner. Hologram deftly dodged Max before catching him with a standing Spanish fly. Max tried to escape to ringside, but Hologram drilled him with a suicide dive the rammed Max into the barricade.

Back in the ring, Max dodged a 450 splash, but Hologram recovered and got Max up onto his shoulder. He spun Max around several times into the Portal Bomb straight into the pin for the three count.

WINNER: Hologram in 3:00

-Schiavone threw to a replay of Master P on Dynamite. They omitted some of the worst looking punches this side of Shane McMahon.

(4) CRU (Lio Rush & Action Andretti) vs. TOP FLIGHT (Dante Martin & Darius Martin w/Leila Grey) – Tornado Tag match

Rush and Andretti entered in their trademark ridiculous spiky jackets. Top Flight entered with Leila Grey, which is a step up from spiky jackets They immediately started arguing and brawling when the bell rang an hour into the show.

Andretti and Rush retreated to ringside as Top Flight stayed in the ring. Rush and Andretti both grabbed kendo sticks from under the ring and attempted to slide into the ring. But Darius and Dante stepped on the kendo sticks and stole them, forcing Rush and Andretti retreat again.

Andretti and Rush finally got into the ring, but Dante and Darius double teamed Rush, sending him back to ringside. They then hit a double back suplex on Andretti for a two count. And Cru regrouped at ringside again. They went after Leila Grey, which prompted Top Flight to exit the ring. Andretti and Rush took out Dante and Darius with a big kick and a suicide dive on the outside,

Back in the ring, Rush hit a clothesline on Darius and went for the pin, getting a two count. Andretti tossed a trash can into the ring before he and Rush grabbed the aforementioned kendo sticks. They put the trashcan over Darius’ head and then weakly beat the trash can with the kendo sticks. They stuck with the action in a double box break [c]

Back from break, Dante threw the trash can and hit Rush on the top turnbuckle. He then walloped Andretti over the head with the trash can lid. Dante went to ringside and grabbed a mysterious black bag from under the ring.

Rush rolled up Darius in the ring, but he kicked out at two. Andretti hit a series of strikes and then he and Rush delivered a double team neckbreaker on Darius. Rush went for the pin, but Darius kicked out at two. Rush hit a jawbreaker on Darius. Andretti opened Chekhov’s black bag and dumped out the contents: a pile of plastic Mardis Gras beads. Oh, right, New Orleans.

Dante slipped into the ring and dropped Rush face first right into the pile of beads. Dante went for the pin, but Rush kicked out at two. Darius brought a chair into the ring and set Rush up on it. Dante went to the top rope, but Andretti shoved him off, sending him crashing to ringside. Rush hit a drop toe hold on Darius, dropping him face first onto the chair.

Andretti and Rush followed with a double suplex on Darius onto the chair. It was a nasty landing and Rush went for the pin, but Darius kicked out at two. Rush wrapped a chain around his hand and set up for a punch of Darius, but Leila Grey hopped on the apron and stopped him.

Andretti knocked Darius into Leila on the apron, sending her to the floor. Andretti hit a running neckbreaker and then Rush came in with a high frog splash from the top rope. For good measure, Andretti hit a springboard 450 splash on Darius and went for the pin, finally getting the three count.

WINNER: Andretti & Rush in 11:00

(White’s take: Hopefully that was the end of this never-ending feud between these two groups. These are not the top four young wrestlers in AEW, and this match didn’t need to go on this long… or be televised. All talented wrestlers, sure, but it was just a collection of spots. Cru winning is probably a good call if they’re going to move on to challenge The Hurt Syndicate, which was teased a while back.)

Andretti and Rush celebrated as Dante, Darius, and Leila lay scattered about the ringside area and we went to break. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

(5) ANNA JAY vs. TAYLOR GAINEY

-Back from break, Anna Jay made her entrance as Taylor Gainey was already in ring. The bell rang and Anna took control of the arm and landed a kick under Gainey’s jaw. Anna charged into a boot to the face, but shrugged it off and hit a back elbow into the corner. She threw Gainey into the opposite corner where Anna landed a spin kick to the head.

Anna brought Gainey to the middle of the ring, set her up into the Gory special and dropped Gainey face first into the ring with the Gory Bomb. Anna went for the cover and got the three count.

WINNER: Anna Jay in 1:00

-After the match, Penelope Ford came to the ring, for some reason. They taded words in the middle of the ring as the announcers reminded us of their history. Megan Bayn’es music played. When Anna turned to look, Penelope attacked Anna from behind. Penelope beat Anna down and choke her as Bayne slowly walked to the ring.

Penelope choked Anna against the ropes with her leg but had to stop to part the ropes for Bayne. Penelope dragged Anna to her feet and threw her at Bayne. Mega Bayne easily lifted Anna up, screamed “Bow down,” and then delivered Fate’s Descent on the helpless Anna. Bayne and Penelope posed in the ring.

(White’s Take: Good to see Anna Jay back, good squash match to remind us of three of her moves. Bayne continued to look dominant and will likely face Anna in the near future).

-We thew to a package about the Women’s Owen Hart tournament. Mercedes reminded us that she won the TNT title at Double or Nothing last year. Jamie Hayter told Mercedes that nobody would stop her from winning the tournament.

(6) BANDIDO vs. DRALISTICO – ROH World Title match

-Dralistico’s music played bringing out the luchador for the title match that he surely earned at some point. Bandido entered second and got a reaction from the crowd, in stark contrast his opponent.

Dralistico and Bandido had a pose-off that Bandido easily won. Dralistico was upset about it so he feigned leaving the match. He returned to the ring and rebuffed Bandido’s handshake.

Dralistico backed Bandido up and delivered a loud chop to the chest. They traded a number of athletic spots and dodges before Dralistico hit a headscissor sending Bandido to ringside. Back in the ring, Dralistico hit a springboard hurricanrana that sent Bandido out to the opposite side of the ring. Dralistico got a running start and hit a tope con hiro over the rope on Bandido.

Dralistico thew Bandido into the steel steps at ringside, but Bandido turned it around and threw Dralistico into the barricade. They fought onto the apron and traded chops. Bandido got to the better of the chops, but Dralistico caught him with a jumping hurricanrana off of the apron, leaving both men down at ringside. The ref checked on both competitors as we went to a double box break. [c]

Back from commercial break Bandido caught Dralistico with a.dropkickthat knocked him to ringside. Bandido hit a suicide dive, jumped back into the ring, and then hit Dralistico with a dive over the top rope. Bandido celebrated then rolled Dralistico back into the ring.

Bandido went to the top rope,hit a frog splash and went for the pin, but Dralistico kicked out (with aplomb, per Nigel). Back up, Dralistico caught Bandido with a spin kick that dropped Bandido. Dralistico went for the pin, but Bandido kicked out at two.

Both men got to their knees and then stood up with their foreheads pressed together. Dralistico hit a knee to the midsection and then went into a spinning headscissor that he transitioned into an armbar, but Bandido rolled him up to immediately break the hold.

Dralistico maybe hit a crucifix, or maybe Bandido hit a Samoan drop. It wasn’t clear, but both men were down. Dralistico plopped Bandido onto to the top rope and climbed up with him, where the traded chops.

Dralistico went for a hurricanrana. Bandido tried to counter it into a powerbomb, but Dralistico managed to complete the hurricanrana. Dralistico hopped onto the apron and springboarded into the ring, catching Bandido with a codebreaker in the center of the ring. He went for the pin, but Bandido kicked out at two.

Dralistico charged Bandido, but he threw Dralistico over his head, flipping into the turnbuckle. Dralistico pulled himself up with the ropes, but left himself open to Bandido to perform the 21-Plex. Bandido went for the pin and got the win.

WINNER: Bandido to retain the ROH World Title in 12:00

-Bandido celebrated briefly before we went backstage.

-Big Bill and Bryan Keith thought aloud that Jericho wouldn’t return until he’s not longer disappointed. They agreed that the need to “crack skulls and stack W’s.” Big Bill threatened whoever was holding the boom mic. He then decided that they needed a challenge. Eventually, Big Bill challenged Gates of Agony.

(7) A.R. FOX vs. RUSH

Tony Schiavone told us “this young man” is over with the fans as AR Fox made his entrance. Rush entered second, representing LFI.

Rush rushed Fox with a forearm as the bell rang and then threw him to ringside. Rush ran him around ringside into every barricade he could find. Rush continued to beat Fox down against the barricade until the ref pulled him off and told him to move it to the ring.

Rush obliged, throwing Fox into the ring, where continued to beat him with chops and a running clothesline in the corner. Rush faked the Bull’s Horn, then rolled back into the tranquilo pose. The crowd chanted “Rush” as Fox managed to get a school boy for a two count.

Fox caught Rush with an enziguri that sent him to ringside. Fox dove over the top rope and took down Rush. Fox threw Rush back into the ring and climbed to the top rope. He hit a swanton bomb, flying halfway across the ring. Fox went for the pin, but Rush kicked out at two.

Rush reversed an Irish whip and sent Fox into the corner. He hit a back elbow and leg trip, leaving Fox in position for the Bull’s Horns. Rush got a running start and stuck Fox with the Bull’s Horns in the corner. Rush dragged Fox to the center of the ring and went for the pin, easily getting the three count.

WINNER: Rush in 3:00

(White’s Take: One would guess that Rush would win this match, but AR Fox almost always gets in a lot of impressive offense. Apparently Rush said “that doesn’t work for me, brother.”)

-Backstage Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero lamented being known as “underrated.” The Outrunners wandered into the vicinity of the promo, causing Rocky and Trent to suddenly attack Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum. Trent told us that we would appreciate them going forward and we went to commercial. [c]

-Back from break, a promo video aired with Kyle Fletcher saying he couldn’t wait to win the Owen and stop Ospreay from winning it at the same time. Hangman countered that he was going to Aussie Open Kyle’s ass. Hangman said he needs the win.

(8) FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood w/Stokely Hathaway) vs. THE PARAGON (Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong)

FTR entered their typical entrance, but now accompanied by Stokely in a red tracksuit. Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly, now known as the Paragon to Strong’s entrance music (“The End of Heartache” by Killswitch Engage, certified banger).

FTR convened with Stokely in the corner before the match started with Dax and Strong. They locked up. Dax didn’t like it and consulted with Stokely again. Dax knocked Strong down with a shoulder block and hit some chops in the corner.

Strong fought out and shot Dax off the ropes. Strong landed back-to-back dropkicks that sent Dax staggering into the corner. Cash ran into the ring to help but was met by O’Reilly. Strong and O’Reilly tried to lock Cash and Dax into a cloverleaf and ankle lock (respectively). Dax and Cash both escaped their holds immediately.

After a reset, Cash came in and hit O’Reilly with a. series of strikes. O’Reilly fought back with a series of kicks before he tagged in Strong. Dax ran in and Strong and O’Reilly hit Dax and Cash with a combination of strikes. They knocked Dax to ringside and hit a combination knee drop and backbreaker on Cash.

O’Reilly got Cash into an ankle lock, but Dax dragged him to the relative safety of ringside. But Strong hit them with a dropkick through the ropes before we went to break. [c]

Back on Collision, O’Reilly tagged in and hit Cash with some kicks to the chest on the apron, before being distracted by Dax, which allowed Cash to hit O’Reilly with a running lariat on the apron.

Dax and Cash then attacked Strong on the outside, pulled out the steel stairs, trapped Strong’s leg between the stairs and ringpost, then crushed his leg with a dropkick to the stairs. Cash tied Strong’s legs into the ring apron. O’Reilly fought his way out to help, but Cash sent O’Reilly crashing into the steel stairs.

Cash rolled O’Reilly into the ring and went for the pin, but O’Reilly kicked out at two. Cash tagged in Dax, who set O’Reilly up in the ropes and hit a series of kicks and punches. Dax distracted the ref and Cash clotheslined O’Reilly into the ring from the apron. Dax picked him up, and performed a sling shot suplex on O’Reilly. Dax went into the pin,but O’Reilly kicked out in two.

O’Reilly fought to his feet with his trademark strikes, O’Reilly dodged Dax in the corner, but Strong was still tied up in the apron and couldn’t make the tag. Cash feigned a bulldog and then hit O’Reilly with a lariat. Cash went for the pin and got a two count.

O’Reilly came back with a kitchen sink to Cash’s midsection. O’Reilly still had no one to tag, but managed to fight off both Dax and Cash with a leg sweep and back and forth kicks to the chest of both members of FTR. O’Reilly managed to knocked Cash out of the ring before Dax charged him and they both fell to a double clothesline.

Outside the ring, Cash dropped Strong knee-first across the steps. In the ring, O’Reilly dodged a piledriver and locked Dax into a guillotine choke. Dax started to fade, but Cash came in with a flying clothesline from the top rope to break the hold. Dax went for the pin on O’Reilly, but he kicked out at two as we went to a double box break. [c]

We came back from the last break of the night to Dax and O’Reilly trading strikes in the center of the ring. Dax seemed to get the better, but O’Reilly hit Dax with a back suplex. Dax tagged in Cash who threw O’Reilly to ringside. Cash jumped from the apron, but missed a double axe handle and hit the barricade. O’Reilly crawled into the ring as Strong struggled to get back to the corner.

Cash tagged in Dax, who grabbed O’Reilly by the leg. O’Reilly kicked him away and managed to finally get the tag to Strong. Strong came in with chops on Cash and a running lariat on Dax. Strong countered Cash’s piledriver with a backdrop.

Strong rushed Dax into the corner and beat him down with punches until the ref broke it up. Dax swept his legs out and went for the pin with his legs on the rope. But Strong managed to kick out anyway. Strong lifted Dax onto his shoulders and dropped Dax down into a gutbuster. Strong went for the pin. but Dax kicked out at two.

We got a “Roddy” chant as Strong struggled to suplex Dax. Cash ran in and Strong caught him with a. backbreaker that appeared to hurt his own knee. Dax grabbed Strong by the leg and dragged him into the corner. He rammed his knee into the ringpost and then Dax locked the figure four around the ringpost, hanging at ringside, Bret Hart style. Dax broke the hold at the referee’s four count.

Back in the ring, Dax locked in a proper figure four on Strong. Strong struggled but couldn’t escape. O’Reilly came flying in from the top rope and hit Dax with a flying knee to break up the hold. Cash charged in but O’Reilly dropped him to ringside and then hit launched himself over the top rope and took Cash out at ringside.

Strong draped his arm over Dax for the cover, but he kicked out at two. Strong tagged O’Reilly back in who went about kicking Dax. Dax attempted a punch, but O’Reilly shot the leg and rolled into an ankle lock. It looked like Dax might tap, but this time Cash came in off the top rope to break up the hold.

Dax tagged in Cash and then set up for the spike piledriver. Cash came off the top rope and they successfully drilled O’Reilly with the spike piledriver. Cash went for the cover and got the three count.

WINNERS: FTR in 20:00

(White’s Take: A couple of months ago these two teams had a match on Collision that had so many miscommunications and mess-ups that it went viral. At the time, it was shocking given the pedigree of these four performers. I can’t say if they were inspired by that match, but they delivered a very good main event tag match worthy of all four competitors. At twenty minutes, it never outstayed its welcome as they told a classic tag team story that ended with the newly-minted heels going over, basically clean.)

-Stokely looked on in pride as Dax and Cash raised their arms. Adam Cole came out to check on his buddies and Stokely grabbed his ankle from ringside. FTR took advantage of the distraction and hit Strong with the Shatter Machine. Dax and Cash cornered Cole, but Daniel Garcia’s music played. Garcia hit the ring with a crowbar, which scared off FTR.

Garcia grabbed a microphone said that FTR are two of the biggest, fakest pieces of trash he’s ever seen. Garcia viewed to come after FTR week after week (after week, after week, after week) to make them pay. Garcia’s music played and FTR exited up the ramp. Cole and Garcia shook hands as the show came to a close.

FINAL THOUGHTS: This was the most Collision episode of Collision that ever Collisioned. Twice as many matches as Dynamite with about an eighth of the storyline progression. Those that come to Collision for seemingly-random, pretty good matches will be content. FTR and The Paragon delivered in the main event and it’s always nice to see Swerve and Toni Storm picking up wins. Otherwise, very skippable for the non-sickos out there.