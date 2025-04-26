WWE SMACKDOWN HITS & MISSES (4/25): Zelina Vega wins WWE gold, TLC goes for broke, Aleister Black rises from the grave, Knight still in U.S. Title hunt, no Cody

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Say what you will about WrestleMania 41, but both flagship shows since leaving Sin City have been phenomenal. We all know how the Raw after Mania turned out. Now we know what the future of SmackDown holds for its constant viewers. New champions, brutal Mania-worthy matches, and incredible in-ring segments mean that the future is bright for Friday Night Smackdown once again.

Now, a word on the structure of my list. The column covers Hits and Misses, but sometimes things hit harder than others, and sometimes things miss wider than others. So, if you want to know what I think was the best element of a show and what was the worst, just know that my Hits list is written in descending order, with the first item being the hardest hit and the last being the softest.

When it comes to the Misses, it’s an ascending list. The first item I mention is the least offensive of all, but it’s the last thing I discuss that I believe is the worst part of the show. Just a little clarity for clarity’s sake!

HITS

TLC GOES FOR BROKE: Without question, this match deserved to be on the grandest stage of them all and could have easily replaced the New Day/War Raiders match. However, I understand the need to infuse weekly shows with excitement and unpredictability in order to convince people that they are indeed important and relevant parts of the story. They certainly did that last night. I’m writing this during a weekend work retreat, and I was exhausted by the time I finally watched Smackdown. But my heart kept racing with every hit, climb, and fall. It would be impossible to list all the incredible moments that were on display, but I would be failing at my job if I did not highlight the absolute insanity that is Montez Ford. He truly is a superhero, wielding his body like an unbreakable weapon forged in the fires of superstardom. I suspect we will see these teams keep dancing together in unholy harmony, as this match poured gasoline on the fire that is the tag team division, and it appears we are just getting started when it comes to the carnage that can be showcased.

ZELINA VEGA WINS GOLD: Since the fall of 2022, when I returned to professional wrestling, I’ve hoped that Zelina Vega would be draped in gold one day. Finally, after three long years, my hopes were rewarded. I can’t imagine what it felt like for her, whose fulfilled hopes were a decade in the making, forged in the fires of hardship and at a performance level that so many of us couldn’t match. The match with Chelsea Green was entertaining, fast, and full of drama. It seemed that most in the audience did not expect her victory. Frankly, I didn’t. But I cheered so loudly when she got the three count. I hope her reign is substantial, filled with opportunities for her to add nuance to her character and challenge herself in the ring. It’s time to see more from her. I believe she’s more than capable.

ALEISTER BLACK RISES FROM THE GRAVE: Sometimes the darkness hides things, keeping things just out of reach. But sometimes, the darkness gives, and last night it gave to us the return of Aleister Black. Still nursing the eye wound he endured five years ago, he rose from the shadows to bring unholy blessings at the end of his feat in the form of his Black Mass. A subtle yet effective way to establish his return, this segment showcased his ability to cut through the performative aspects of wrestling to highlight its efficient viciousness. I pray that his Black Mass will continue to rain down curse upon curse upon curse. We, in the congregation, are ready.

NIA JAX IS BACK: She is back and ready to leave a wake of wreckage. She’s returned to reclaim what was taken from her by the one she loved so much. Nia Jax was booked incredibly well over the last two years, and while I don’t want that run replicated, I fear that creative opportunities will not be presented to her that will allow her to shine. I hope I am surprised. She can perform with nuance and emotionality and she deserves opportunities to be more than just a monster heel.

FRAXIOM ARRIVES OFFICIALLY: It was only a matter of time before these high flyers graced our screens Friday night, but my God am I glad they are here! I believe their debut last night put not just the tag division on notice, but any and all who believe they have the skills to fly with the best of them. They move with speed and precision. There is power behind every punch, kick, throw, and dive. They communicate without words, locked in a dance of brutality that leaves their enemies gasping for breath as they stare into the bright lights, their backs on the canvas. When it comes totag team wrestling, it’s Fraxiom’s world. Everybody else is just passing through. Just don’t let the Street Profits hear me say that!

MISSES

L.A. KNIGHT STILL CHASING GOLD: I am more than ready for L.A. Knight to move on from the United States Championship. He needs a fresh feud to reset his momentum. In terms of character, I don’t think he will ever need to be truly reset because we don’t like him for his depth; we like him because everything rides on the surface and what we see is what we get: a bravado-filled hothead. The highlight of his being in the title scene is that his promo battles with Jacob Fatu and Drew McIntyre could be magical. But at present, I’m ready to see him move on from this chase and come back to it later.

NO CODY RHODES: The most egregious thing about last night’s episode was that Cody Rhodes did not make an appearance. He deserves a break, but I hope it will be sooner rather than later that we see him again. We were all so invested in his finishing the story, and when he finished the story, we rode with him as he reigned supreme over WWE. Yet, sadly, our champion fell, and he has yet to give us the assurance that he’s going to be OK. There exists a certain anxiety in the fact that we have not seen our champion, our hero, our surrogate. Sitting on the throne is evil, with John Cena being the embodiment of a kind of darkness and gloom. We need the bright light of our savior, and we need it fast.