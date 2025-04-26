FREE PODCAST 4/26 – WKPWP AEW Dynamite Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Bubbly Bunch do the Flip Flam, TNT Title semi-finals set, Jericho gold on color, live callers, mailbag (140 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (4-23-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Brandon LeClair from PWTorch.com to discuss the AEW Dynamite episode on TNT with live callers and emails. They begin by evaluating The Bubbly Bunch doing the Flip Flam and if it can be defended as a worthwhile productive segment given all circumstances. Also, the TNT Title Tournament semi-finals are set after good matches with Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara and Dustin Rhodes vs. Kip Sabian. Other topics with callers and emails include whether Chris Jericho has been the MVP of the show on commentary, a discussion of NXT vs. AEW strengths and weaknesses plus the viewership trend in the last three weeks, the inclusion of so many video segments and whether that will carry over once they have live crowds again, the true upside for both Darby and Guevara, Wardlow squash, Scorpio Sky profile, Broken Matt turning into Regular Matt, Dark Order’s latest video and how it was shot, and more. Some of the topics were part of the VIP-Exclusive Aftershow.

