FREE PODCAST 4/26 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner discuss updates on Owen Hart Cup, MJF-Hurt Syndicate storyline, Young Bucks return, Arena Mexico show, more (122 min.)

Catching up on AEW

Arena Mexico show announced

Men’s Owen Hart Cup

Women’s Owen Hart Cup

Master P on Dynamite

Samoa Joe reemergence

Is Anarchy in the Arena being setup?

Young Bucks return to AEW programming

MJF-Hurt Syndicate is working

What’s the deal with the FTR heel turn?

Mariah May reportedly intends on heading to WWE

Darby Allin Everest update

Upcoming shows

Notes from WrestleMania weekend in Las Vegas

Mailbag and trivia

