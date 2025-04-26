FREE PODCAST 4/26 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner discuss updates on Owen Hart Cup, MJF-Hurt Syndicate storyline, Young Bucks return, Arena Mexico show, more (122 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner return and review the past few weeks in AEW. They cover the following topics:
- Catching up on AEW
- Arena Mexico show announced
- Men’s Owen Hart Cup
- Women’s Owen Hart Cup
- Master P on Dynamite
- Samoa Joe reemergence
- Is Anarchy in the Arena being setup?
- Young Bucks return to AEW programming
- MJF-Hurt Syndicate is working
- What’s the deal with the FTR heel turn?
- Mariah May reportedly intends on heading to WWE
- Darby Allin Everest update
- Upcoming shows
- Notes from WrestleMania weekend in Las Vegas
- Mailbag and trivia
