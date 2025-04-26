News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 4/26 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner discuss updates on Owen Hart Cup, MJF-Hurt Syndicate storyline, Young Bucks return, Arena Mexico show, more (122 min.)

April 26, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner return and review the past few weeks in AEW. They cover the following topics:

  • Catching up on AEW
  • Arena Mexico show announced
  • Men’s Owen Hart Cup
  • Women’s Owen Hart Cup
  • Master P on Dynamite
  • Samoa Joe reemergence
  • Is Anarchy in the Arena being setup?
  • Young Bucks return to AEW programming
  • MJF-Hurt Syndicate is working
  • What’s the deal with the FTR heel turn?
  • Mariah May reportedly intends on heading to WWE
  • Darby Allin Everest update
  • Upcoming shows
  • Notes from WrestleMania weekend in Las Vegas
  • Mailbag and trivia

