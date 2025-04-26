FREE PODCAST 4/26 – WKPWP Interview Classic with Justin Credible (10 Yrs Ago): Is the Curb Stomp dangerous or too controversial? What did Sabu mean that Taz was exposed in WWE? How has WWE Network affected his royalties? (102 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (4-23-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviewed Justin Credible. In this interview, hosted by PWTorch editor Wade Keller, these are topics discussed: Is the Curb Stomp dangerous or too controversial? What did Sabu mean that Taz was exposed in WWE? How has WWE Network affected his royalties? And much more with live callers and email topics.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO