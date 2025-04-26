News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 4/26 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (4-20-2007) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 4): DVD review of “Ric Flair & The Four Horsemen” including what WWE left out and why (73 min.)

April 26, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Apr. 20, 2007 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. This was part one of a four part series discussing the “Ric Flair & the Four Horsemen” DVD released by WWE that month, covering it chapter by chapter with the inside story that the WWE didn’t tell, analysis of their perspective, and first-hand accounts from Bruce who was front row and center for that era of WCW.

