WWE RAW RESULTS (4/14): Keller’s report on Raw After Mania including Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins arriving together, Becky & Valkyria vs. Liv & Raquel, Cena’s in-ring celebration and chastising, New Day gloat

WWE RAW REPORT

APRIL 21, 2025

LAS VEGAS, NEV. AT T-MOBILE ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON NETFLIX (WORLDWIDE)

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 16,777 tickets were distributed as of earlier this week; arena set up for 17,831. The arena has a capacity of 20,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a five minute video recap of WrestleMania weekend including the two main events, NXT Stand & Deliver, and ancillary fan and charity events.

-Michael Cole introduced the show. They showed arrivals at the arena including: Paul Heyman & Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch & Lyra Valkyria, The Judgment Day, and Jey Uso. Cole wondered if Seth is the latest Paul Heyman Guy, he noted Finn Balor wasn’t with The Judgment Day, and he announced a Women’s Tag Team Title rematch.

-John Cena’s ring entrance took place. He snarled and wore the belt backwards as he walked to the ring. Pyro blasted when Cena entered the ring. Cole said he broke Ric Flair’s record for the most World Title reigns of anyone in history. Cena leaned out of the ring and called ring announcer Mark Nash to join him. He handed him a slid of paper to read a statement. Nash read: “Forgive me. I have been informed my announcement has been deemed disrespectful. Ladies and gentleman, the greatest of all time, the never-seen 17, gracing Las Vegas with his presence for the final time, the last real champion, John Cena.” A “Cena!” chant rang out.

Cena held up the belt and said: “Winners write history. You are not worthy. You think that on Friday you can bully me and then I step in a ring with gold around my waist and just because you cheer, I’m supposed to forgive you? Yeah, yeah, that’s not how a functional relationship works.” He said just because they showed up in a good mood, he can still tell them to go straight to hell. He said every one of them owes him an apology, and they don’t have the courage to do it.

He said they show up with a sacred ticket and this is the event they try to take control of. He said they’ve gone soft. “We are sorry!” they chanted. McAfee said, “An olive branch from the WWE Universe.” He told fans at home that the chant was “We aren’t sorry!” (McAfee thought it was “We are sorry.” Cena said it was “We aren’t sorry.”) He said the are all low-lifes. He said the sorriest part is they don’t mean anything to him. Fans chanted “Asshole!” He said he may be an anus, but they are a group of idiots. He sasid for 25 years, they have called him so much worse. He said he has taken their best shot and always gotten back up, so what makes them think they will be the crowd that cracks him. He said their noise means nothing to him.

He pointed at the big screen that said “John Cena – 36 Dates.” He said at the beginning of the year that he’d work 36 dates and then be gone. “Time passes, guys,” he said. He listed the dates and locations of his appearances so far by memory. He said he’s down to 27 dates. “Not matches, not matches; appearances.” Fans booed. He said, “You say I can’t wrestle; I don’t have to. I can just show up and do this.” He said when the countdown counts zero, the professional wrestling timeline stops cold. He said he is not stupid like them. He said he knows there will be another Raw and they will decide another champion, but the title held by Bruno Sammartino, Roman Reigns, C.M. Punk, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and Steve Austin “comes home with me.” (No mention of Cody.)

He said getting it was the hard part, and the rest was a cakewalk. He said he just has to keep playing them like the puppets they are. He said the best chance they had to save themselves was “Cody Rhodes.” He said they booed him on Friday and cheered him on Friday and then cheered him on Sunday and booed him on Sunday. He said the man they all put on his shoulders last year because he finished his story “now disgusts you?” He said that’s what’s wrong with this. He said Cody was flat out outclassed and outwrestled and outshined and flat-out destroyer. He said it’s time they take a bold look in the mirror. He said the truth is there is no one in WWE with the strength, speed, wisdom, or ruthless aggression of him.

He said unlike them, he has a heart. He said he’d like to do something nice for them. He told them to take out their cameras because they’d want to remember this moment. He held up the belt and said, “The last real champ is here!” Randy Orton showed up behind Cena and gave him an RKO Out of Nowhere. Orton bent over and picked up the belt and admired it.

(Keller’s Analysis: The rumored first challenger for Cena appeared to be turning into reality. It always made sense for Cena, if he won the title, to have one more match with Orton, with whom he’s had seemingly thousands of matches during their primes. With Backlash in St. Louis and both Cena and Orton being advertised, it made sense. It didn’t come across like an over-the-top positive reaction for Orton, although fans were mostly into singing his song. Cena’s promo was entertaining. I’m glad he acknowledged that their treatment of Cody with cheers and boos is part of why he resents them as it sort of covers the idea that he resents them now despite them cheering him lately before and after his heel turn. Interesting that the announcers aren’t leaning hard into Travis Scott’s role in Cody losing and Cena continues to largely ignore The Rock and the assumption many have carried throughout that he sold his soul to The Rock after Cody turned him down. That aspect of this feels more like an inconvenience they want to push aside more than something to embrace or even leave on the table to address later. During Cena’s entrance, McAfee said he’s wearing “fresh Cactus Jack / Travis Scott shoes,” but otherwise, they didn’t talk about it. No mention of The Rock being behind it at all.)

-They went briefly to Cole and McAfee at ringside. They showed a clip of Bayley backstage after being attacked, and then Raw G.M. Adam Pearce telling her she had 48 hours to find a new partner. Clips aired of Becky Lynch’s return as her partner and their tag title win.

-Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez made their entrance. [c]

-They plugged Money in the Bank and showed Intuit Arena. Then they showed comedian Gabriel Iglesias, Rana Daggubati, and guys from The Pat McAfee Show at ringside. They also showed Tatum Paxley & Gigi Dolan at ringside as Cole said they’d face the winners of the following match on NXT tomorrow night. He said they won a match on the NXT Stand & Deliver Kickoff Show to earn that shot.

(1) BECKY LYNCH & LYRA VALKYRIA vs. LIV MORGAN & RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ – World Tag Team Title match

Cole said Bayley suffered a shoulder separation and muscle tear and will be out for a while. He said Liv & Raquel are complaining about people accusing them of the attack, but said no one has accused them. Lynch and Valkyria made their entrance. The bell rang 32 minutes into the hour. Valkyria and Lynch took control and landed slidekicks to Liv and Raquel at ringside. They cut to a break at 2:00. [c]

Cole touted a crowd of 19,262. The heels were in control after the break against Valkyria. Valkyria hot-tagged Lynch who went on the attack. Cole said she looked great after being gone nearly a year.

Valkyria leaped at Raquel and landed a tornado DDT. Then she lifted her for the Knight Wing and landed it. Liv put Raquel’s rope on the bottom rope. Lynch hit Liv with a Thesz Press. After some chaos, Raquel landed a big boot on Valkyria for a near fall. Raquel pwoerbombed Lliv onto Valkyria, but she lifted her knees. Valkyria lifted Liv for a Knight Wing. Raquel tried to interfere, but Becky grabbed her boot. Valkyria knocked Raquel off the ring apron and she landed on Lynch. Liv then hit a distracted Valkyria with an Oblivion for the win.

WINNERS: Morgan & Rodriguez in 12:00 to capture the World Tag Team Titles.

-Becky eyed Valkyria afterward. She moved over to her and soaked up the loss. Becky lifted her and hugged her, but then shoved her down and threw a fit. Valkyria looked shocked and dismayed. Cole said Valkyria adored her. Lynch attacked her and rammed her head into the mat a few times. She then gave her a Manhandle Slam. “Becky, what are you doing?” Cole asked. She left, but then returned and gave her another Manhandle Slam. Fans cheered.

(Keller’s Analysis: Are we going to get Becky as a new Paul Heyman Gal?)

-Cole said WrestleMania weekend was full of backstabbings. A recap video aired of Paul Heyman’s turn on Reigns and Punk and then joining with Seth.

(Keller’s Analysis: The placement of this video package right after Becky’s turn feels potentially worth reading into.) [c]

-A video aired of highlights of WrestleMania weekend along with media headlines.

-New Day were shown backstage. Karrion Kross saw them and nodded at them. [c]

-The New Day stood mid-ring. Kofi Kingston introduced themselves as the new tag team champions. Xavier Woods told them to get down on their knees before them and raise their arms to the sky and scream out unison, “Thank god for The New Day!” He said they’re the greatest tag team ever. They said fans said they couldn’t beat The War Raiders, but they did. They were interrupted by Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Maxxinne Dupri.

[HOUR TWO]

Maxxinne said they beat them in a minute the last time they wrestled, so The New Day should put their money where their mouths are and defend their titles “right here, right now.” Xavier asked if that’s what Las Vegas wants. Fans cheered. Xaviers said, “No!” She called them Minute Men and asked if they’re scared. Kingston said they’re not scared and they agreed to the match and called for a ref.

As the ref was about to call for the bell, music interrupted and then Rusev’s logo appeared on the screen. Fans popped. “We knew it was a matter of time!” Cole exclaimed. “Rusev is back!” He made his way to the ring as Maxxinne looked terrified. He said it’s been more than five years since Rusev has been seen in WWE. New Day fled. Rusev beat up Otis and Tozawa. Tozawa leaped off the top rope. Rusev caught him and delivered a fallaway slam. Otis then eyed him. Rusev kicked him twice and pounded his chest. He put Rusev in the Accolade mid-ring. Fans chanted “Rusev Day!” McAfee said the entire company has been put on notice. Cole said, “Monday Night Raw is more dangerous than ever.”

(Keller’s Analysis: I was already wondering if Rusev might join a new Heyman faction called The Dangerous Alliance with Seth and perhaps Becky, and then Cole said that line about Raw being more dangerous than ever. Hmmm.)



-They went back to The Judgment Day, sans Balor, celebrating Dominik’s win. Balor walked in and gave Dom a death stare. Liv, breathing heavily and nervously, pitched to Balor that they’re all in it together. Balor smiled and said what happens in Vegas stayed in Vegas. Liv laughed with relief. Balor said he’d be out there with him tonight. Carlito told Balor is feels like they have titles, right. Carlito was in pain and turned to leave.

-Iyo Sky made her entrance. [c]

-WWE revealed Survivor Series will take place at Petco Park in San Diego, Calif. on Nov. 29. That’s an outdoor baseball stadium.

-Sky stood mid-ring and said WrestleMania Sunday was the best night of her career. She said her win means she’s the best and now they won’t ever forget her. Fans chanted, “You deserve it!” Stephanie Vaquer made her entrance. She congratulated Sky, then introduced herself as the NXT Champion. Sky applauded. A “La Premiera!” chant broke out for Valkyria. She said she wants to fight the best and challenged her to a match. Sky agreed and offered to do it “right here, right now.”

Pearce came out and confirmed they both wanted the match, then booked it.

(2) IYO SKY vs. STEPHANIE VAQUER – Champion vs. Champion non-title match

The bell rang 17 minutes into the hour. Fans chanted, “This is awesome!” Cole noted Vaquer will defend against Roxanne Perez tomorrow night. After back and forth action including a leap off the barricade by Vaquer with a bodypress on Sky, they cut to an early break. [c]

They continued to battle as fans chanted “This is awesome!” McAfee had trouble pronouncing Vaquer’s name (shame!) and Cole said, “It’s been a long week” and helped McAfee with the pronuncation (what a swell gesture). At 13:00, both were down and slow to get up. Fans chanted, “Fight forever!” Sky delivered a leaping Spanish Fly off the top rope and it seemed she barely cleared landing on her face (although I feel that way about that move almost always). Cole said it’s been an unbelievably even match-up. McAfee called it a classic. Perez charged into the ring and attacked Sky.

WINNER: No contest in 14:00. (No official decision was announced.)

-Giulia entered and joined Perez in attacking Sky and Vaquer. Rhea Ripley’s music played. She charged out and knocked Perez out of the ring with a headbutt. She turned to see Giulia. McAfee noted Ripley had a black eye. They circled each other. Cole said it’d be “an interesting match-up down the road.” Giulia left and fans booed. Ripley picked up the belt and handed it to Sky. Cole said she something to the effect of “I’m coming for that.” Sky’s music played as she clutched her belt and smiled. Cole said Sky is on top of the world.

(Keller’s Analysis: Sky has suddenly become among the most universally adored babyfaces in WWE. She’s as pure as the fallen snow in terms of her character and excellent in the ring, and fans are totally into it. Fans popped for Ripley coming out, but when they wrestle one-on-one, every indication is fans are going to be on Sky’s side. They’re doing a lot of crossover promotion for tomorrow night’s NXT show and introducing some NXT wrestlers to the fans who only watch Raw and Smackdown at the same time to tease future matches.)

-They showed Punk walking backstage with a red hoodie. He was snarling. [c]

-A music video hyped Jey Uso career and title win with highlights of his weekend through his title win.

(Keller’s Analysis: A tremendous video. Just superbly done.)

-Jey Uso made his entrance through the crowd to celebrate his World Title win over Gunther on Saturday. Cole said no one gave Jey a chance, “especially Gunther.” He said Gunther for the second year in a row at WrestleMania lost to a massive underdog. Cole said Gunther has to be hearing the whispers that he can’t win the big one on the big stage.

