FREE PODCAST 4/21 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (4-22-2015) Interview with ex-WWE writer and author Brian Solomon on working with Vince and stories of his time in WWE (99 min.)

April 21, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back ten years (4-22-2015) to our PWTorch Livecast featuring PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill interviewing former WWE writer/published author Brian Solomon who had a new book, “Pro Wrestling FAQ.” He shares stories about Vince McMahon and working in WWE including interviews with a ton of wrestlers during his time there including Chris Benoit speaking about his love of his family and how shocked he was at what happened later. Also, the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, McNeill and PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell discuss the latest news, events, and more.

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

