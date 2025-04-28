WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: Did WWE do justice to their new video compiling John Cena’s 17 World Title wins?

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When John Cena walked into the ring at WrestleMania 41 last Sunday, he had the chance to make history. He and Ric Flair were tied with 16 world championship victories, meaning that if he beat Cody Rhodes, he would have the most world championship victories in WWE history.

Sure enough, he beat Cody, claiming the top spot in terms of major title wins. A lot of people celebrated, not only because he won the title during his last year of competing in a WWE ring, but because there is now legitimate justification for him being the greatest of all time.

In celebration of his victory, the WWE YouTube channel put together another entry into their WWE Playlist series. For this video, they compiled all 17 of his world championship wins into an easy-to-view format, allowing for viewers to look at all of those achievements in one sitting. Doing so allows fans to have a great appreciation of what he has done in a WWE ring.

This was an excellent video that captured some of the greatest wins of John Cena’s career. For over 20 years, he has given his all both in and out of the ring, with millions of fans cheering him on and wanting him to succeed and, of course, many others booing most of the time.

Even if you don’t like his current character, there’s no denying that he has earned the respect of so many observing the industry for his hard work and personality.

I enjoyed seeing the variety of matches that he had to participate in to win his championships. He had to go through the Elimination Chamber twice, an Iron Man match, a ladder match, and a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match to begin several of his title reigns, in addition to the regular matches. He also had to face many legends, such as Chris Jericho, Edge, Randy Orton, The Rock in order to get those victories, which make all of them very impressive.

Overall, this was an amazing video showcasing all 17 of John Cena’s world championship wins during his over two decade long career in WWE. For him to be performing at a high level for as long as he has is very impressive, making the case for him to be in the conversation of who the greatest wrestler of all time is.

He is in sole possession of the number one spot in terms of world championship wins. However, he is facing Randy Orton at WrestleMania: Backlash, who is tied for third with Triple H with 14 wins. It might not happen for a few more years, but there is a legitimate chance that Orton catches up with him in terms of world championship wins.

Knowing what he has done throughout his career for the company and the fans, he definitely deserves this distinction. John Cena’s final year in WWE is just getting started, with many people eagerly anticipating what he’s going to do next.