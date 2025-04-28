VIP PODCAST 4/28 – WKH – News Update: Joe Hendry, Rey Mysterio, Naomi, Gunther, Heyman Alliance, Sturgis, Copeland, more (21 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller discusses anticipation for Raw tonight including the promo with Paul Heyman’s new group and Becky Lynch explaining her actions. Also, Pat McAfee addressing Gunther’s attack and response to reports that Gunther asked for time off and this angle was created to write him off TV for a while. Then an update on Rey Mysterio, TNA Rebellion results, reaction to Greg Parks’s column on Joe Hendry’s loss at WrestleMania, and Hendry interview highlights. Also, news on Naomi making taking extended time off, Adam Copeland defending the spike spot in his AEW Title match on Dynamite last month against Jon Moxley, and pro wrestling returning to Sturgis.

