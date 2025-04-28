WWE RAW RESULTS (4/28): Keller’s report on Heyman with Seth and Breakker, Becky Lynch addresses her turn, McAfee reacts to Gunther attack, Logan Paul, Rhea vs. Perez

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW REPORT

APRIL 28, 2025

KANSAS CITY, MO. AT T-MOBILE ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON NETFLIX (WORLDWIDE)

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 10,218 tickets were distributed as of earlier this week; arena is set up for nearly 11,000. The arena has a capacity of 19,252 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-After “Then, Now, Together, Forever,” they showed an aerial shot of the arena and Kansas City skyline as Michael Cole introduced the show. They showed Nick Aldis, with Cole noting he is filling in for Adam Pearce. Then they showed the arrivals of Rhea Ripley, Roxanne Perez, Chad Gable with The Creeds and Ivy Nile, Stephanie Vaquer, and Logan Paul. Loud cheers for Ripley, loud boos for Logan.

-They went to Cole and Pat McAfee at ringside. Cole talked about Gunther’s attack on him and McAfee last week. He said Adam Pearce suspended Gunther indefinitely as a result of the attack. McAfee said he’ll talk about it later.

-A video package aired on the angle last week with Seth Rollins with Paul Heyman, Roman Reigns, and C.M. Punk last week leading to Bron Breakker joining Seth and Heyman.

-Seth’s music played live in the arena as Seth, Heyman, and Breakker walked out. Breakker and Heyman were in suits while Seth was in his usually unusual garb of the week. Cole said a lot of questions need answering, “but on paper, what a group.” McAfee said you get a super-genius, a visionary, and a monster. Fans barked and sang Seth’s song. He said, in his usual tone, that he is a visionary and revolutionary. Fans yelled, “Seth Freakin’ Rollins.” He said he won the main event of WrestleMania (Night 1). He said it must be difficult for some who still want to cheer for C.M. Punk. Boos rang out. Seth smiled. Then a “C.M. Punk!” started, but pretty soft. Seth said, “I knew there were still a few of you out there.” When he brought up Reigns, a brief “OTC!” chant rang out.

Seth said those standing in the ring represent the future of the industry. He said the future runs through one man. “The future of the industry with Paul Heyman to my left and Bron Breakker to my right, the future of the industry runs through Seth Freakin’ Rollins,” he said. Sami Zayn’s music then played. Seth seemed to be trying to calm down Bron, who was upset by the interruption. Cole called it “interesting.” He brought up Sami interacted with Jey Uso last week.

Sami entered the ring. Seth said, “Ladies and gentlemen, Sami Zayn! It is great to see you back on Monday Night Raw.” He said he assumed he caught WrestleMania. Sami said he did see the main event (of Night 1) of WrestleMania. He said they’ve known each other a long time. He said he wanted to tell him to his face that “this is a load of crap, man.” Seth asked what he meant. Sami asked how much time he spent about Roman and Punk, and the one thing those two share in common is staring over his shoulder now. “How are you any different?” Sami asked. Seth asked if he was really comparing himself to Roman and Punk. He said this is different.

Sami said he’s thinking all along that Seth was just jealous and he wanted to be in the position they were in. Seth said this is the future of the industry. He told Sami they used to talk about all the time. Sami cut him off and said how convenient it is that the future revolves around him. Seth said he is the best man for the job. Sami said it’s hypocritical. Some murmurs of disapproval from the crowd. Seth said this is nothing like the Bloodline. Sami said he’s got his Wiseman and “your little dog over there.” He threatened to kick in Breakker’s face if he kept looking at him that way.

Seth asked Sami what was going on. He said if he came out there to be honest with him, he wanted to be honest with him. He said the are the vision of the future, “and you are either with us or you become a target.” He said that’s not a threat because he doesn’t want him to become a target. He said if he stands in his way, he becomes a target. “I don’t want that for you, honestly,” Seth said. He suggested they find a solution to get him out of harm’s way. He said the Wiseman can pull some strings and get him moved off of Raw. He said he is clearly not going to buy in to what they’re selling, so maybe they can cash him out. “It’s not a threat,” he said. “It’s a favor.” He told him to think about it, “but we’re going to need an answer by the end of the night.”

(Keller’s Analysis: I’m disappointed we didn’t hear from Heyman or Breakker. The same-as-before Seth talking to Sami with Heyman and Breakker standing behind him doesn’t feel new. They established a hook to watch the show if you are care about Sami’s decision. The crowd reaction continues to be an problem as fans are detaching themselves more and more from anything linked to the stories WWE is telling with specific characters.)

-They went to Cole and McAfee at ringside who pivoted to the Iyo Sky vs. Vaquer clip from last week’s show.

(1) RHEA RIPLEY vs. ROXANNE PEREZ

The bell rang 24 minutes into the hour. Perez focused on Ripley’s leg and yanked it into the ringpost. Ripley caught Perez mid-air and suplexed her. They cut to a break at 3:00. [c]

Back from the break, Perez was in control and in the midst of a cover for a two count. She continued to focus on Ripley’s leg. Ripley delivered a Razor’s Edge and a running knee strike for a two count. Cole said Ripley couldn’t plant her leg during the cover which took away some of her leverage. Guilia walked out to ringside. Perez nearly scored a three count on a distracted Ripley. She followed with a kneedrop to the back of her neck for a two count. When Ripley made a comeback and set up Riptide, but Giulia interfered.

WINNER: Ripley via DQ in 11:00.

-As Giulia and Perez attacked Ripley, Iyo Sky entered. Giulia inadvertently hit Perez. Iyo was soon overwhelmed by both Perez and Giulia. Ripley recovered enough to make the save.

-J.D. McDonagh was all smiles with Carlito, Dominik Mysterio, and Liv Morgan. Finn Balor walked in and asked why he didn’t tell him. McDonagh said he told Dom and he assumed he’d inform him. Liv asked them why they weren’t getting ready for their match. “What match?” asked Balor. McDonagh said Liv thought it’d be a good idea for them to go after the tag titles. McDonagh said he thought it was great and he asked for it and got it. He told Liv she was supposed to tell him. Liv said he thought he’d be happy. Balor said he was and asked to be kept in the loop in the future. Liv apologized. Carlito put his arms around Balor and McDonagh and said they all should be champions.

-They showed Logan Paul walking backstage. [c]

-A graphic touted that all 50 states and 68 countries were represented at WrestleMania last weekend.

-Logan was mid-ring.

