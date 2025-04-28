WWE RAW RESULTS (4/28): Pomares’s report on Lynch addresses her turn, McAfee reacts to Gunther attack, Heyman’s new group, Rhea vs. Perez

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW REPORT

APRIL 28, 2025

KANSAS CITY, MO. AT T-MOBILE ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON NETFLIX (WORLDWIDE)

REPORT BY MAURICIO POMARES, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 10,218 tickets were distributed as of earlier this week; arena is set up for nearly 11,000. The arena has a capacity of 19,252 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

– The show opened with a recap of Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman standing tall over CM Punk and Roman Reigns last week.

– Seth Rollins made his way to the ring alongside Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman. Rollins said that there might be people still chanting for CM Punk, but the fans were looking at the future of this industry. Rollins said that the future of this industry ran through him, only for Sami Zayn to interrupt him. Sami told Rollins that what he was doing was a load of crap. Sami pointed out that Rollins was like Punk and Roman Reigns by having Heyman by his side.

– Sami said that he just realized that Rollins was jealous of Punk and Roman. Sami called Rollins a hypocrite that had a wiseman on one side and a dog on the other. Rollins warned Sami that he would either be on their side or would become a target. Rollins told Sami that maybe they could move Sami off of Raw since he was not buying what they were selling. He told Sami that this was a favor and that he would need an answer by the end of the night.

(Pomares’ Analysis: A solid follow-up to last week’s major angle that immediately puts focus on the new faction and sets some intrigue for later on the show. Sami is great whenever you need people to show some character progression which was on clear display when seeing how his interactions with Rollins changed since the last time. I thought Rollins would have a different presentation, but I guess they could be saving it a more radical change for later down the line.)

– A recap of Roxanne Perez and Giulia interrupting the match between Iyo Sky and Stephanie Vaquer last week was shown.

– Rhea Ripley made her way to the ring, ahead of her match against Roxanne Perez.

[Commercial Break]

(1) RHEA RIPLEY vs. ROXANNE PEREZ

Perez rolled out of the ring and threw her jacket at Ripley, setting her up for a chop block. Perez slapped Ripley and tripped her into the turnbuckle with a dropkick to the knee. Ripley caught Perez with a boot to the face but couldn’t follow up with Razor’s Edge. Ripley kicked Perez away, only for Perez to sweep her off her feet and send her out of the ring with a dropkick. Perez went for a suicide dive, but Ripley caught her and rammed her into the barricade. Perez swept Ripley off her feet and smashed her leg into the ring post. Ripley blocked a headscissors takeover and clobbered Perez with a lariat before laying her out with a vertical suplex. Ripley sent Perez out of the ring with a dropkick, as WWE Raw went to commercials.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Perez nailed Ripley with a springboard moonsault and put her in a modified Figure 4 leg lock. Perez pummeled Ripley with forearm strikes, until Ripley kicked her away. Ripley knocked Perez down with a series of clotheslines, followed by a thrust kick, a Razor’s Edge and a dropkick to the face for a nearfall. Giulia showed up to have a face-off with Ripley, allowing Perez to get a two count with an inside cradle. Perez spiked GIulia with a basement rana, setting her up for a cartwheel knee drop to the back of the head and a two nearfall. Ripley blocked Pop Rox and cracked Perez with a knee to the face. Ripley tried to attack Giulia before cracking Perez with a headbutt. Giulia nailed Ripley with a chop block before she could hit Perez with the Riptide.

WINNER: Rhea Ripley at 11:47 via DQ

– After the match, Roxanne Perez and Giulia assaulted Rhea Ripley, until Iyo Sky ran down for the save. Perez and Giulia overpowered Sky, but Ripley quickly chased them away.

(Pomares’ Analysis: Really good match, until the same non-finish from last week. I’m happy that they protected Perez and didn’t actually beat her, but I’m slightly annoyed to see back-to-back DQs in this feud. Nevertheless, it’s cool to see Giulia and Roxanne regularly on TV as a call-up seems inevitable at this point.)

– Backstage, Finn Bálor talked with JD McDonagh about his return and wished he would have told him that he was coming back sooner. Liv Morgan informed JD and Finn that they had a match tonight and JD confirmed that he spoke with Adam Pearce to get a match with the War Raiders. Finn remained calm and asked them to keep him informed whenever things happened.

[Commercial Break]

