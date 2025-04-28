WWE RAW PREVIEW (4/28): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, April 28, 2025

Where: Kansas City, Mo. at T-Mobile Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 10,218 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 10,985. The arena has a capacity of 19,252 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez

Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins, and Bron Breakker to address actions

Becky Lynch to address attack on Lyra Valkyria

Pat McAfee to address Gunther’s actions

Logan Paul to appear

