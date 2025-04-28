WWE RAW PREVIEW (4/28): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Monday, April 28, 2025
Where: Kansas City, Mo. at T-Mobile Center
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 10,218 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 10,985. The arena has a capacity of 19,252 spectators when configured for concerts.
How To Watch: Live on Netflix
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez
- Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins, and Bron Breakker to address actions
- Becky Lynch to address attack on Lyra Valkyria
- Pat McAfee to address Gunther’s actions
- Logan Paul to appear
