FREE PODCAST 4/29 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (4-27-2020) Drew-Seth contract signing, Triple H Top Ten, Baszler’s disappointing push, Liv, Profits, Crews, more (140 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (4-27-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch.com’s Tom Stoup to talk about WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and emails. They evaluate the Drew McIntyre-Seth Rollins contract signing, Triple H Top Ten, Apollo Crews’s push, the toned down Street Profits, what Liv Morgan meant in her promo, the alarming use of Shayna Baszler so far, the triple threat being called off so quickly, and more with live callers and emails.

