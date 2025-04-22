NXT TV RESULTS (4/22): Wells’s live report on Stephanie Vaquer vs. Roxanne Perez, Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV RESULTS

APRIL 22, 2025

LAS VEGAS, NEV. AT FOUNTAIN BLUE THEATER

LIVE ON CW NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Corey Graves, Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Sarah Schreiber

-Videos covered the very busy week of wrestling, with Stand & Deliver featured, followed by aerial shots outside the venue on the company’s final night on this tour of Las Vegas.

(1) GIGI DOLIN & TATUM PAXLEY vs. LIV MORGAN & RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ (c) – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match

Dolin & Paxley won this shot in a four-way on the pre-show of Stand & Deliver. It briefly looked like they’d be facing Becky Lynch & Lyra Valkyria after they won the straps at Mania, but Morgan and Rodriguez won them back on Raw to bring us this match after all.

Vic said he hoped Pat McAfee was okay after the attack from Gunther on Raw, and Graves said his favorite part was Michael Cole fearing for his life. I was hoping Graves would get even more personal, selfishly. Rodriguez dominated Paxley early with power stuff, casually spinning and discarding Paxley. Morgan tagged in and hit a shotgun dropkick for two. Vic mentioned Morgan last had a match on NXT in 2017 (before her far-too-early callup that had her learning on the job for quite some time). Dolin tagged in and got in some shots on Rodriguez. She tried a cross-body and Rodriguez was supposed to catch her, but couldn’t manage and the spot was ugly. She hit a weak-looking slam for two. Dolin ended up in the heel corner and Morgan dumped her, then jawed out at her, opening it up for Paxley to dump Morgan and then hit a moonsault on both heels heading into commercial with no split-screen. There must be another break coming in this match. [c]

Rodriguez had Paxley in an armbar/headlock combo and Paxley struck her way out, but Morgan tagged in and hit Three Amigos to keep up the heat sequence. She did the Guerrero shimmy and hit a running dropkick for two. Rodriguez tagged in and went for a delayed suplex, but Paxley worked her way out with knees to the skull. Rodriguez then vaguely attacked with – strikes? Clubbing blows? She’s had a rough match tonight. Paxley made the hot tag as Morgan also tagged in. Dolin dominated and hit a nice exploder for two. Everyone got involved briefly and the other two became legal again. Paxley managed a rollup for two. Dolin made the blind tag and hit a high cross-body. Paxley hit a 450 splash on Rodriguez and Dolin covered for two, broken up by Morgan. Paxley tagged in again and the faces cut down Rodriguez with stereo enzuigiris. They hit double headbutts as well, but Morgan made a blind tag. The faces wanted the Cemetery Driver, but Morgan broke it up and hit Oblivion on Dolin to defend.

WINNERS: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez at 11:28.

(Wells’s Analysis: I don’t miss covering Rodriguez matches, as she’s exactly as talented as she was when she showed up as a very green rookie years ago. Morgan was on, at least, and all of her action with the challengers was strong. A total forgone conclusion here, but the live crowd was very into it)

-Penn & Teller, who stole the Heritage Cup Championship from Lexis King, said they’d give it back to him as long as he said magic was real, and he also had to agree to defend the championship tonight. King relented, then asked who he was defending against. Penn said it would be a surprise. Vic promoted the match for later in the show.

-Ricky Starks walked through the building ahead of the next segment. [c]

-Over the weekend, Tavion Heights and Charlie Dempsey fought at GCW Bloodsport, which is usually a super fun show, though I didn’t catch it this time. Presently, Wren Sinclair asked Myles Borne why he wasn’t there, and he said he wasn’t asked. DarkState showed up, and Saquon Shugars said “You can’t handle no Bloodsport.” Borne stood up for himself and Je’Von Evans stepped into the scene as well, likely with some lingering issues with DarkState.

-Ricky Saints entered to a big ovation and a “Ricky” chant and he said “Wow. And he loves you back, baby.” He said he led off Stand & Deliver with a bang by defending his championship against a man who will always be a thorn in his side, Ethan Page. He said he made good on his promise and was turning everything he says into reality. He said it felt so good to do it against Ethan Page. Lexis King’s music cut Saints’ mic time short.

King told Saints to hold his horses, and he said he wasted his weekend searching for the Heritage Cup because Penn & Teller had made it disappear (he was holding it in the ring now, however). He said if Saints doesn’t leave the ring right now, he might set his sights on the North American Championship. Saints said King lost the four-way and had no claim. King called the kettle black by saying he didn’t like smug, arrogant guys like Saints. He said next week, he would make it a double championship match. One fall, winner takes all.

Saints said it was interesting that King was talking to him about this when he didn’t even know who his mystery opponent is tonight. They got in each other’s faces and officials split them apart as Vic said the defense is up next. [c]

-Earlier today, Sol Ruca, Zaria, Hank Walker & Tank Ledger talked backstage about their championship wins (except Zaria…). Thea Hail got psyched and jumped into Hank’s arms and congratulated them. Jaida Parker and Kelani Jordan got into the scene and Parker said she didn’t miss Hail while she was gone, and Jordan said a lot of things had changed since Hail left. Everyone left Hail and in walked all three members of Fatal Influence as the show efficiently tries to get everyone some screen time. Fallon Henley said she would take out Thea Hail, since none of the other two members could.

(2) NOAM DAR vs. LEXIS KING (c) – NXT Heritage Cup Championship match

Dar got a good reaction and a “Welcome back” chant upon his return from a fairly long injury. He was positioning himself as a heel challenger to Trick Williams before he got injured and the brand totally changed course with Ethan Page winning the championship. Dar dominated early and had King grounded, and he licked his wrist and acted like he was trying to rub off King’s facial hair in a spot so goofy, it could only be Dar. “That’s just wrong, right there,” Booker T said.

King strung together some offense and the crowd chanted “Supernova” for Dar. They exchanged chops and King got the better of the exchange eventually. They exchanged superkicks and King got in the better one there too, and he covered for two. King went up and missed a Swanton. Dar hit a pair of backfists and did his pinky taunt, then head faked a Nova Roller and hit a simple back elbow for the pin and the title. Uh…wow.

WINNER: Noam Dar at 4:01.

(Wells’s Analysis: They didn’t explain how this changes the match King and Saints. Either it’s a triple threat to combine the championships, or King will get his shot at Saints with no Heritage Cup in the way. At any rate, this is a big way to return for Dar, but King looks like a total loser just after he got a pretty good amount of screen time in the first 40 minutes of the show. Graves casually joked that Dar’s finishing elbow was the “Hellbow,” so maybe it’s a real change of finisher here; it might be a lot to ask people to lay down for a back elbow, though)

-Vic promoted the main event, Stephanie Vaquer vs. Roxanne Perez. [c]

-Vic promoted Clash in Paris on August 31st.

-Sarah Schreiber talked to Roxanne Perez, who said it felt good to ruin Stephanie Vaquer’s moment on Raw because it was supposed to be her moment. She said she didn’t even know Giulia had the same idea. Roxy put herself over and said she’s the Prodigy, and although Vaquer walked into Las Vegas as champion, she’d be walking out with it. I’ve got to think this is finally it for Roxy on NXT.

-A graphic showed that Jacy Jayne will be facing Rosemary on the next episode of Impact.

(3) THEA HAIL vs. FALLON HENLEY (w/Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx)

Henley shoved Hail to a corner and got in some rights, then taunted Hail, who shot back with a block. Hail rolled up Henley for two, and Henley rolled up Hail for one. Quick mat reversals led to a quick armbar by Henley, and Hail rolled her up to break. They moved up to impact shots as each woman got in some kicks. Ax-handles by Hail, followed by a basement lariat. Henley landed on her feet after a Hail exploder attempt, and Henley hit a nice suplex. Action spilled outside and Jacy Jayne accidentally pump-kicked Henley into the steps, and it seems like this episode is going to write Henley out of the group she leads. Back inside, Kimura Lock by Hail, and that was that.

WINNER: Thea Hail at 2:26.

(Wells’s Analysis: Henley has really taken her lumps lately, but I think it’s headed somewhere for her, at least. If Perez and Giulia are headed north as it seems they are, she might be someone who benefits again – not that they have any shortage of options. Conversely, though, they could also be calling up Henley herself before long and that would be the reason to write her out of Fatal Influence. Anyway, there’s little to say on the brief action here, but it was competent and I’m very happy to see Hail again)

[c]

[HOUR TWO]