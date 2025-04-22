News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 4/22 – WKH – News Update: Analysis of Rock’s statements on Pat McAfee Show about Cody-Cena and why he wasn’t at WM41, WM41 key stats including Saturday vs. Sunday, more (18 min.)

April 22, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller discusses these topics:

  • Analysis of Rock’s statements on Pat McAfee Show about Cody-Cena and why he wasn’t at WM41 and how he contradicted himself and sounded a lot like Hulk Hogan spinning b.s back in the day.
  • WrestleMania stats including the battle between Saturday and Sunday main events and who can claim victory in terms of social media views
  • More on Survivor Series in San Diego
  • Smackdown ratings compared to past two years and Raw on Netflix viewership notes
  • AEW Dynamite preview
  • And more!

