VIP PODCAST 4/22 – WKH – News Update: Analysis of Rock’s statements on Pat McAfee Show about Cody-Cena and why he wasn’t at WM41, WM41 key stats including Saturday vs. Sunday, more (18 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller discusses these topics:
- Analysis of Rock’s statements on Pat McAfee Show about Cody-Cena and why he wasn’t at WM41 and how he contradicted himself and sounded a lot like Hulk Hogan spinning b.s back in the day.
- WrestleMania stats including the battle between Saturday and Sunday main events and who can claim victory in terms of social media views
- More on Survivor Series in San Diego
- Smackdown ratings compared to past two years and Raw on Netflix viewership notes
- AEW Dynamite preview
- And more!
