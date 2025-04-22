FREE PODCAST 4/22 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (4-20-2020) Evaluating Drew as champ in COVID environment, Charlotte, MITB developments, Jax-Kairi rematch, live callers, emails (107 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (4-20-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch.com’s Zack Heydorn to talk about WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and emails. They evaluated Drew McIntyre as champ in this environment, Charlotte being NXT champ on Raw, latest Money in the Bank developments, Nia Jax-Kairi Sane rematch, and much more with live callers and emails.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO