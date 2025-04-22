FREE PODCAST 4/22 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann on Rock on McAfee show, Cena’s Raw promo, Heyman Alliance potential additions, Jey-Sami, Gunther-McAfee, AAA-WWE, more (139 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a PWTorch columnist and podcaster. They cover these topics:
- The Rock on the Pat McAfee Show, the transparent politics and self-aggrandizing weaved throughout, what likely inspired his McAfee appearance, and what did and mostly didn’t make sense
- The new behind the scenes WWE Netflix series and a key reason (or at least a benefit) of Paul Levesque’s creative process being documented
- Paul Heyman snippets at the WWE roast getting circulated
- John Cena’s public statements lately and what insight it provides into who he is as a person from hair transplant surgery to his persisting love of Vince McMahon
- Karrion Kross’s great non-wrestling weekend
- Heyman Alliance
- Joe Hendry
- Cena promo
- WWE purchasing AAA and the fears and politics involved
- Rusev’s return and how he and Lana are showing what level they belong in WWE
- Reaction to the Jey Uso celebration, Sami Zayn’s involvement, and the particular edit in the YouTube highlight version and what that might indicate
- Gunther’s attack on Pat McAfee and if a one-on-one match will work or is ridiculous
- And more!
