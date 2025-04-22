FREE PODCAST 4/22 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann on Rock on McAfee show, Cena’s Raw promo, Heyman Alliance potential additions, Jey-Sami, Gunther-McAfee, AAA-WWE, more (139 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a PWTorch columnist and podcaster. They cover these topics:

The Rock on the Pat McAfee Show, the transparent politics and self-aggrandizing weaved throughout, what likely inspired his McAfee appearance, and what did and mostly didn’t make sense

The new behind the scenes WWE Netflix series and a key reason (or at least a benefit) of Paul Levesque’s creative process being documented

Paul Heyman snippets at the WWE roast getting circulated

John Cena’s public statements lately and what insight it provides into who he is as a person from hair transplant surgery to his persisting love of Vince McMahon

Karrion Kross’s great non-wrestling weekend

Heyman Alliance

Joe Hendry

Cena promo

WWE purchasing AAA and the fears and politics involved

Rusev’s return and how he and Lana are showing what level they belong in WWE

Reaction to the Jey Uso celebration, Sami Zayn’s involvement, and the particular edit in the YouTube highlight version and what that might indicate

Gunther’s attack on Pat McAfee and if a one-on-one match will work or is ridiculous

And more!

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO