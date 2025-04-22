FREE PODCAST 4/22 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann on Rock on McAfee show, Cena’s Raw promo, Heyman Alliance potential additions, Jey-Sami, Gunther-McAfee, AAA-WWE, more (139 min.)

News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 4/22 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann on Rock on McAfee show, Cena's Raw promo, Heyman Alliance potential additions, Jey-Sami, Gunther-McAfee, AAA-WWE, more

April 22, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a PWTorch columnist and podcaster. They cover these topics:

  • The Rock on the Pat McAfee Show, the transparent politics and self-aggrandizing weaved throughout, what likely inspired his McAfee appearance, and what did and mostly didn’t make sense
  • The new behind the scenes WWE Netflix series and a key reason (or at least a benefit) of Paul Levesque’s creative process being documented
  • Paul Heyman snippets at the WWE roast getting circulated
  • John Cena’s public statements lately and what insight it provides into who he is as a person from hair transplant surgery to his persisting love of Vince McMahon
  • Karrion Kross’s great non-wrestling weekend
  • Heyman Alliance
  • Joe Hendry
  • Cena promo
  • WWE purchasing AAA and the fears and politics involved
  • Rusev’s return and how he and Lana are showing what level they belong in WWE
  • Reaction to the Jey Uso celebration, Sami Zayn’s involvement, and the particular edit in the YouTube highlight version and what that might indicate
  • Gunther’s attack on Pat McAfee and if a one-on-one match will work or is ridiculous
  • And more!

