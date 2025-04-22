WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (4/18): Viewership and key demo info for final episode before WrestleMania, 10-week averages, comparisons to past years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Friday night’s (4/18) episode of WWE Smackdown on USA Network averaged 1.741 million viewers, compared to 1.551 million the prior week and the 1.578 million the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 1.588 million.

One year ago this week, it drew 2.333 million viewers on Fox broadcast network. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 2.382 million.

Two years ago this week, Smackdown drew 2.175 million. Then ten-week rolling average was 2.343 million.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Smackdown: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

In the key 18-49 demo, Smackdown drew a 0.55 rating, compared to 0.45 and 0.47 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.48.

One year ago, Smackdown drew a a 0.63 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.68.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.54 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.61.

The announced matches and segments were…

The Street Profits vs. Motor City Machine Guns – WWE Tag Team Championship match

John Cena returns

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal returns

Check out our RATINGS HEADQUARTERS PAGE for more ratings reports.

(You can always reach PWTorch editor Wade Keller at kellerwade@gmail.com. You can also send live event results and news tips to pwtorch@gmail.com. Also, we’re always looking for volunteer contributors to help us round out of coverage of the pro wrestling scene.)

Follow us on Blue Sky, a great Twitter alternative, as we shift away from TwitterX…