WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (4/18): Viewership and key demo info for final episode before WrestleMania, 10-week averages, comparisons to past years

By Wade Keller, PWTorch editor

April 22, 2025

Friday night’s (4/18) episode of WWE Smackdown on USA Network averaged 1.741 million viewers, compared to 1.551 million the prior week and the 1.578 million the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 1.588 million.

One year ago this week, it drew 2.333 million viewers on Fox broadcast network. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 2.382 million.

Two years ago this week, Smackdown drew 2.175 million. Then ten-week rolling average was 2.343 million.

In the key 18-49 demo, Smackdown drew a 0.55 rating, compared to 0.45 and 0.47 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.48.

One year ago, Smackdown drew a a 0.63 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.68.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.54 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.61.

The announced matches and segments were…

  • The Street Profits vs. Motor City Machine Guns – WWE Tag Team Championship match
  • John Cena returns
  • Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal returns

