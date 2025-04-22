WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (4/18): Viewership and key demo info for final episode before WrestleMania, 10-week averages, comparisons to past years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
Friday night’s (4/18) episode of WWE Smackdown on USA Network averaged 1.741 million viewers, compared to 1.551 million the prior week and the 1.578 million the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 1.588 million.
One year ago this week, it drew 2.333 million viewers on Fox broadcast network. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 2.382 million.
Two years ago this week, Smackdown drew 2.175 million. Then ten-week rolling average was 2.343 million.
ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…
Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Smackdown: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)
In the key 18-49 demo, Smackdown drew a 0.55 rating, compared to 0.45 and 0.47 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.48.
One year ago, Smackdown drew a a 0.63 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.68.
Two years ago, it drew a 0.54 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.61.
The announced matches and segments were…
- The Street Profits vs. Motor City Machine Guns – WWE Tag Team Championship match
- John Cena returns
- Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal returns
Check out our RATINGS HEADQUARTERS PAGE for more ratings reports.
(You can always reach PWTorch editor Wade Keller at kellerwade@gmail.com. You can also send live event results and news tips to pwtorch@gmail.com. Also, we’re always looking for volunteer contributors to help us round out of coverage of the pro wrestling scene.)
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.