FREE PODCAST 4/27 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell discuss the career and legacy of Verne Gagne, Extreme Rules fallout, Raw, reaction to Booker T’s gaffe on Owen Hart (125 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (4-28-2015), Wade and Jason answered member email questions on a range of topics including whether Attitude Era approach could work today, did Reigns benefit from Big Show match, ROH in Sinclair era, plus Billy Corgan joining TNA’s creative team.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO