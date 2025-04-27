FREE PODCAST 4/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (4-26-2015) WWE Extreme Rules 2015 Post-show including Seth vs. Orton in a cage, Cena vs. Rusev, Reigns vs. Big Show (101 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back ten years (4-26-2015) to our PWTorch Livecast post-show after WWE Extreme Rules featuring PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks. They talked with live callers and answered emails reacting to the just-completed WWE PPV which headlined with Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton in a cage, plus John Cena vs. Rusev, Roman Reigns vs. Big Show, and much more.
