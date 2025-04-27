TNA REBELLION 2025 PPV RESULTS (4/27): Hendry vs. Kazarian vs. Page, Hardys vs. Nemeths, Slamovich vs. Blanchard

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA REBELLION 2025 RESULTS

APRIL 27, 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA AT GALEN CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON TNA+

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

COUNTDOWN TO REBELLION

-Elijah played an acoustic version of “Under the Bridge” by the Red Hot Chili Peppers on his guitar but changed the lyrics to talk about Los Angeles. He offered an open challenge that was answered by Shane Haste of TMDK.

A. ELIJAH BEAT SHANE HASTE

MAIN SHOW

Ilona sang the national anthem.

(1) MOOSE (c) (w/Alisha Edwards) vs. LEON SLATER vs. MATT CARDONA vs. VIKINGO vs. KC NAVARRO vs. SIDNEY AKEEM (Ultimate X Match) — TNA X Division Title match

AJ Francis sat in on commentary, but his mic wasn’t working. Hannifan noted that Moose was afraid of heights. Early on, Moose cleared the ring and tried to reach the belt by standing on a chair. Vikingo knocked him down. There was a sequence of dives to the floor, ending with Akeem doing a moonsault from the top rope to the pile at ringside. Fans chanted “This is awesome!”

Moose powerbombed Akeem onto the pile on the outside. Moose ordered Alisha to climb and try to get the belt. She got to the top but fell off and Moose caught her. Slater dropkicked them. Slater climbed the ropes, but Vikingo dropkicked him off. Vikingo gave Akeem a destroyer on the apron. AJ gave Vikingo the Down Payment. AJ put KC on his shoulders, but Moose gave AJ a spear, then powerbombed KC. Everyone exchanged moves. Slater did an insane Swanton off the top of the structure onto the pile at ringside, which received a “Holy S**t!” chant.

Slater climbed the ropes and unhooked the belt. As he fell to the mat, Moose speared him, Slater dropped the title, and Moose grabbed the belt. Hannifan noted that both of your feet have to touch the mat before you can be declared the winner.

WINNER: Moose in 16:00 to retain the X Division Title.

(D.L.’s Take: Really good match to get the show started. Everyone got their turn in the spotlight. Lots of highlights and the crowd was definitely into everything.)