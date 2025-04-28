FREE PODCAST 4/28 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: WWE Draft analysis, six WWE releases, Mickie James’s future, R-Truth Blown Up, MacGruber cast in-character on Raw, more (174 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Apr. 21 and 22, 2010.

On the Apr. 21, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill, they take live calls on various subjects including R-Truth being blown up, the MacGruber cast being in-character on Raw, TNA’s plans to institute a contenders ranking system, Jim Ross’s prospects of going to TNA or staying in WWE, Triple H’s win on Raw on Monday, the WWE Draft, and more. In the VIP Aftershow, they answer email questions on Eric Bischoff’s stint in WCW, Nitro’s success, and more draft talk.

Then on the Apr. 22, 2010 episode, PWTorch’s James Caldwell and Greg Parks took phone calls, emails, and chat room questions on the WWE Draft, with a special WWE Draft special marching through the entire WWE Roster, plus breaking news analysis and calls on the six WWE releases, who might end up in TNA, Mickie James’s future, Shelton Benjamin and Charlie Haas?, and more. The VIP Aftershow includes the completion of the WWE roster run-down looking at Draft prospects on staying/moving to Raw and Smackdown.

