FREE PODCAST 4/28 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (4/30/2020): McMahon and Soucek discuss AEW Dynamite including a great Bubbly Bunch video, Impact Rebellion where Moose became new TNA Champion, more (128 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back five years to the Apr. 30, 2020 episode of the “All Elite Aftershow” with Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek who begin the show talking about that week’s AEW Dynamite and then transition to talking some Impact Wrestling, including Tuesday’s Rebellion where Moose became the new TNA champion. Yep, he did. They talk a little more about a great Bubbly Bunch video and what they liked about AEW this week, and then look ahead to some emails and wrap the show talking about how annoying Vince Russo’s “marks” are.

