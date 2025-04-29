FREE PODCAST 4/28 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Adams: Discussion of odd crowd reactions with on-site correspondent in KC, plus McAfee shines, Becky explains, Sami decides (132 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Chris Adams to discuss WWE Raw on Netflix. They discuss the odd crowd reactions lately including C.M. Punk getting booed and Seth getting cheered, “One more time!” as Bron Breakker speared away at beloved babyface Sami Zayn, and more with an on-site correspondent from Kansas City (late in the show) and with the chat room and callers throughout the early part of the show. They also discuss Becky Lynch’s explanation and confession, another New Day-War Raiders match, Logan Paul set up as Jey Uso’s first challenger, Pat McAfee’s standout babyface promo, Rusev’s vignette, the latest with the Paul Heyman Alliance, NXT call-ups being muddled with inconsistencies and incongruence, and more.
