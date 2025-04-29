VIP PODCAST 4/28 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Seth addresses new alliance with Heyman, Becky explains and confesses, Logan challenges Jey to a title match, Rusev speaks, more (32 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Apr. 28 edition of WWE Raw featuring Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Bron Breakker together in the opening segment. Also, a Rusev vignette setting course for his character, Becky Lynch explaining her turn and confessing to attacking Bayley, Sami Zayn given a choice and choosing one leading to a match against Breakker, Logan Paul challenging Jey Uso, and more.

