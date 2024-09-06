VIP AUDIO 9/6 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Final episode of Fox sets stage for next week’s Cody-Solo cage match, plus Tiffany vs. Bayley, Bloodline eight-man tag, more (25 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the September 6 edition of WWE Smackdown, the final episode on Fox, which included an eight-man tag match with The Bloodline, a set-up for a Cody Rhodes-Solo Sikoa cage match for the title next week, more teases of issues with Grayson Waller-Austin Theory and Nia Jax-Tiffany Stratton, Bayley vs. Tiffany for the first time ever, and more.

