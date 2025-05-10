WWE BACKLASH RESULTS (5/10): Keller’s report on John Cena vs. Randy Orton for WWE Title, Dominik vs. Penta for IC Title, Valkyria vs. Lynch for IC Title, Gunther vs. McAfee, U.S. Title Four-Way

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE BACKLASH REPORT

MAY 10, 2025

ST. LOUIS, MO. AT ENTERPRISE CENTER

STREAMED LIVE ON PEACOCK (U.S.) & NETFLIX (Internationally)

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

Attendance: WrestleTix reported before showtime that 17,057 tickets were distributed. They were set up for 17,136. The arena holds 22,000 for concerts.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch’s Greg Parks and Javier Machado will be live on YouTube after Backlash. We’ll be incorporating live viewer comments into the show so join us LIVE!

Email our post-show at wnialivecast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Backlash. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

If you can’t join us live on YouTube, stream the show on demand later at YouTube or listen or stream later on a podcast app. Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

VIP MEMBER EXCLUSIVE VIDEO CALLER CODE: CLICK HERE

https://streamyard.com/xui6mvnn3h

Click that link during the post-show to enter the waiting room as “live video caller” (or just audio if you turn off your cam, which is fine). This is a private link, so don’t share. It’s just for VIP members at this time.

LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER WWE BACKLASH TONIGHT: CLICK HERE

-Michael Cole introduced the show as they showed aerial views of St. Louis. Cole noted the local sports teams.

-They showed Pat McAfee, Gunther, Lyra Valkyria, Becky Lynch, and Randy Orton arriving.

-A video package introduced the show.

(1) JACOB FATU vs. DREW MCINTYRE vs. DAMIEN PRIEST vs. L.A. KNIGHT – U.S. Title match

The bell rang 12 minutes into the hour. Knight had words for everyone. Fans chanted “Fatu! Fatu!” Fatu and Knight battled in the ring as Priest and Drew battled at rinsgide. When Fatu went for an early splash, Knight aboided him. He rallied against Fatu, Drew, and Priest. Cole talked about how focused Knight was. Knight countered Fatu’s next move. Barrett said so far it was “a two minute highlight reel” for Knight, which he said no one expected.

Preist rallied in the next segment of the match. Fans started chanting, “We Want Tables!” Priest walked the top rope and leaped off with a crossbody on Drew. He then nailed Fatu with a clothesline, and Fatu took a flip bump to the mat. Priest clotheslined Drew over the top rope and then landed a leaping round kick to Knight. Fatu gave a Samaon Drop onto the ringside barricade to a charging Priest. Cole said Fatu is “completely unhinged.” He talked about his times in jail and sleeping on a mattress and then turning the killer instinct he learned in jail into beating people up in pro wrestling.

Drew and Fatu squared off. They paused and stared at each other. “Quite the moment,” Cole said. Drew raked Fatu’s eyes when he climbed the ropes in the corner. Knight kicked away at Drew in the corner as he was hanging upside down. Knight then climbed over Drew in the corner and tried to superplex Fatu. Fatu knocked Knight down. Drew recovered and sat up and tossed Fatu who flipped onto Knight. Fatu charged with a hip attack on Drew and then he leaped through the ropes and checked Priest into the announce table. Fans went bonkers. Fatu then hit a Swanton on Drew. Knight caught Fatu with a BFT. Priest gave Knight a South of Heaven. Drew landed a Claymore on Priest, all rapid-fire. Priest covered Knight, but Drew broke up the cover.

With all four down, they aired replays of the frenzied action. Fans chanted “This is awesome!” Drew got up first and gave a Future Shock DDT o Fatu. Knight went after Drew, but Drew landed a Future Shock on him and then kipped up. Drew then delivered a Claymore to Knight, but Priest yanked the ref out of the ring after his second count. “Once again, Damien Priest has screwed Drew McIntyre out of a championship!” said Cole. Barrett called it totally legal but incredibly underhanded. They fought to ringside.

Fatu then headbutted Knight in the ring as another “Fatu!” chant broke out. Knight landed a leaping elbow off the ropes and scored a near fall at 13:00. Priest and Drew brawled into the floor seating area and to some rolling crates near the tech area. Drew set up a superplex, but Priest blocked him with an eye rake. He lowered his straps as fans cheered with anticipation. Priest delivered a South of Heaven off the platform through tables below. Fans chanted “Holy shit!”

Meanwhile, Knight got the better of Fatu and set up a leaping elbow off the second rope onto Fatu on the announce desk. Solo Sikoa pulled Fatu off the table and out of range. Knight went after Solo. Jeff Cobb then leaped over the barricade and attacked Knight. Solo yelled, “Get him!” Barrett called Cobb “a ball of muscle and menace.” Cole called him one of the biggest free agents. Fatu recovered and assessed the situation. Cole noted he seemed as confused as them. Fatu didn’t seem pleased as he re-entered the ring. Fatu gave Knight a hip attack (he shows so much light on almost all of these, it’s not really a good move for him). Fatu then landed a top rope moonsault for the win.

Fatu dropped to ringside with his belt and looked upset with the situation and pushed himself between and past Solo and Cobb with a quizzical look.

WINNER: Fatu in 18:00 to retain the U.S. Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: Really good four-way match. The arrival of Cobb, without Fatu being clued in ahead of time, clears the way for WWE to shift Fatu to the role fans are insisting on, which is a babyface. Cobb gives Solo a new person to work with when Fatu breaks off.) [c]

(2) LYRA VALKYRIA vs. BECKY LYNCH – Intercontinental Title match

The bell rang 42 minutes into the hour. Valkyria grounded Lynch in the early segment of the match. Cole said she was “putting on a clinic against one of the all-time greats.” She scored a two count with a Northern Lights suplex. Lynch took over for a minute. Valkyria landed a running fisherman’s buster at 8:00. She then hit a cartwheel into an enzuigiri followed by a sitout powerbomb for a near fall. Cole noted a sellout crowd of 17,155.

Lynch rolled through and leveraged Valkyria’s shoulders down and tried to grab the second rope for extra leverage, but the ref caught it. Barrett called it a wily veteran move that didn’t pay off. Valkyria came back with a top rope legdrop to the back of Lynch’s neck. She looked like she was going to set up another move, but then made the cover. Cole called it inexperience. When she went for a moonsault, Lynch lifted her knees. Both were down and slow to get up.

Lynch went for a Disarm Her, but Valkyria countered. Lynch leveraged Valkyria’s shoulders down for a two count. Next, Lynch hit a Manhandle Slam for a two count. Fans applauded the drama. A “This is awesome!” chant got rolling. Lynch began to have a bit of a breakdown as she soaked up Valkyria kicking out. Barrett said Lynch was losing her confidence. Lynch walked over to the ring announcer station and grabbed a chair. The ref yanked the chair away.

Lynch went over and untied a turnbuckle pad in the corner. Valkyria suplexed Lynch out of the corner and then landed a moonsault for a two count at 16:00. Valkyria set up a Night Wing, but Lynch blocked it. Lynch hit Valkyria in the nose and rolled her up for a two count. Valkyria reversed it and scored the three count.

WINNER: Valkyria in 19:00 to retain the IC Title.

-Lynch attacked Valkyria afterward. She applied an armbreaker. Valkyria appeared to be in serious pain and was clutching her nose. Cole said her nose might be broken. Adam Pearce and other officials came out to check on her. Jason Jordan directed Lynch to the back and escorted her to prevent further attack. Valkyria stood and raised her belt, but was bent over. Barrett said she appeared to be a wreck.

(Keller’s Analysis: A good match that earned the time it got. The crowd wasn’t rabidly into it, but they earned some investment as the match progressed and they were cheering Valkyria by the end and booing Lynch.) [c]

(3) DOMINIK MYSTERIO vs. PENTA – Intercontinental Title match

The bell rang 15 minutes into the second hour. Cole noted that 30 seconds after winning the IC Title, Dom declared himself the greatest IC Champion of all-time. Dom got in some early offense. Penta fired back with a backstabber. At 2:00 they battled at ringside. Dom threw Penta into the ringside steps. Barrett said Dom was outmaneuvering Penta “and nobody saw that coming.” Dom gloated to the crowd.

At 7:00 Penta landed a Mexican Destroyer on the ring apron. Carlito came out to ringside. Cole called him “a goodball.” J.D. McDonagh then set up a movoe on Penta. Finn Balor told him to wait. He grabbed a chair. The ref saw him and sent him, McDonagh, and Carlito the back. Cole said Balor fiddled and took too long and blew up their plan. Penta landed a leaping flip dive onto McDonagh and Carlito.

Back in the ring, Penta climbed to the second rope. El Grande Americano showed up and headbutted Penta with his loaded mask as Balor distracted the ref. Dom then landed a frog splash for the win. Barrett insisted Cole not say that El Grande Americano was actually Chad Gable.

WINNER: Mysterio in 10:00 to retain the IC Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: The action was good and Dom looked like he belonged in there with him as he continues to improve. If you were choosing between The Judgment Day being involved in the finish or Americano, you got both!) [c]

(4) GUNTHER vs. PAT MCAFEE

McAfee came out first in Indianapolis Colts colors. He misspelled “Math Father” on the back of his jersey. Cole apologized for being “for the first time in my career, very biased tonight.” (He had a whole run as an obnoxious heel commentator.) He insisted he should be able to express opinions tonight. Barrett said he’ll try to be the voice of reason “at times” during the match. The bell rang 38 minutes into the hour.

Cole said McAfee looked to be in great shape and ready for a fight. Cole wondered what would happen if Gunther took him lightly. Fans chanted, “You tapped out!” at Gunther. Barrett said he feels Gunther can take McAfee lightly and still beat him. Gunther tossed McAfee across the ring. Gunther applied an armbar and then slapped McAfee across his skull a few times. Gunther smiled. Fans chanted, “Let’s go Pat!” Gunther patted McAfee on his head patronizingly. McAfee exploded with some strikes, but Gunther knocked him down hard.

McAfee got up and landed a chop. Gunther invited more, then chopped McAfee to the mat. Gunther kicked McAfee in the head. Cole stood at the desk and looked on with concern. Barrett said he could win anytime, but was enjoying it too much. Cole told Gunther to just end it. McAfee got in a slap that surprised Gunther. Gunther then back suplexed McAfee. Gunther applied a sleeper briefly, then suplexed McAfee again. Cole said Gunther has made his point. He told Gunther to end the match and be done with it all.

McAfee threw some back elbows to stop a back suplex out of the corner. He then went for a moonsault. Gunther moved, but McAfee landed on his feet. McAfee landed a punt kick to Gunther for a one count. Gunther quickly stood and got in McAfee’s face and smiled. McAfee was breathing as heavily as Luka Doncic after playing some defense. They exchanged mid-ring wild swings. McAfee landed a running boot and then a superkick. Gunther caught his punt kick attempts and then powerbombed him. Cole yelled, “Enough! End this. You got him beat!!”

Gunther applied a Boston Crab mid-ring. Cole got up and yelled at McAfee from the ring apron. He encouraged him to reach the bottom rope. Gunther dragged him back to mid-ring and then dropped a series of elbows on him. Fans chanted, “Michael Cole! Michael Cole!” McAfee pulled Cole into the ring and shoved him and then set up a powerbomb. McAfee kicked Gunther to prevent it. Gunther fired right back with a boot to the face. Gunther looked down at Cole. McAfee rolled up Gunther from behind for a two count.

Gunther suplexed McAfee into the ring from the ring apron. Cole pulled on Gunther’s leg so McAfee landed on Gunther leading to a near fall. Gunther was furious and turned to Cole. McAfee put Gunther in a sleeper. Fans cheered. Gunther escaped and landed a short-arm lariat. McAfee took a flip bump. Gunther then applied a sleeper. Cole hung his head at ringside, knowing it was over. McAfee raised his arm, but then it sank. McAfee lifted his hand again, though, and fans cheered. McAfee stood and tried to elbow out of it. Gunther locked it back on tight and dropped back. This time, McAfee passed out.

WINNER: Gunther in 14:00.

-Afterward, Cole checked on McAfee. Gunther stood and watched. McAfee rose and looked proud of the fight he put up. Gunther gave McAfee a salute of respect before leaving the ring. Barrett called it a rare show of respect.

(Keller’s Analysis: That went really well. Gunther didn’t lose anything even with Gunther lasting that long since the story throughout was the Gunther was just “playing with his food.” McAfee put up a spirited and credible fight, and he wasn’t trying to show off how many big spots he could pull off, which would have been more about him than telling a story that suited the situation. The only part I didn’t think worked was Cole pleading for Gunther to just finish it to spare McAfee more of a beating, only to then extend the match with interference and lament when Gunther put a sleeper on McAfee.) [c]

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch’s Greg Parks and Javier Machado will be live on YouTube after Backlash. We’ll be incorporating live viewer comments into the show so join us LIVE!

Email our post-show at wnialivecast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Backlash. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

If you can’t join us live on YouTube, stream the show on demand later at YouTube or listen or stream later on a podcast app. Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

VIP MEMBER EXCLUSIVE VIDEO CALLER CODE: CLICK HERE

https://streamyard.com/xui6mvnn3h

Click that link during the post-show to enter the waiting room as “live video caller” (or just audio if you turn off your cam, which is fine). This is a private link, so don’t share. It’s just for VIP members at this time.

LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER WWE BACKLASH TONIGHT: CLICK HERE