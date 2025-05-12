WWE RAW PREVIEW (5/12): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Monday, May 12, 2025
Where: Louisville, Ky. at KFC Yum! Center
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 8,142 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 10,246. The arena has a capacity of 22,090 spectators when configured for basketball.
How To Watch: Live on Netflix
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Iyo Sky & Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez & Giulia
- A.J. Styles vs. Finn Balor
- War Raiders vs. The Creed Brothers
- Penta vs. Chad Gable
- C.M. Punk to appear
- Jey Uso to speak
