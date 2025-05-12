WWE RAW PREVIEW (5/12): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, May 12, 2025

Where: Louisville, Ky. at KFC Yum! Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 8,142 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 10,246. The arena has a capacity of 22,090 spectators when configured for basketball.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Iyo Sky & Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez & Giulia

A.J. Styles vs. Finn Balor

War Raiders vs. The Creed Brothers

Penta vs. Chad Gable

C.M. Punk to appear

Jey Uso to speak

Visit this website during Raw for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE RAW RESULTS (5/5): Pomares’s report on Heyman & Seth & Breakker with message for WWE, Iyo Sky vs. Roxanne Perez for Women’s World Title, Rusev vs. Otis, McDonagh vs. Penta

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Braun Strowman foodie show announced by USA Network