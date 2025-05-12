WWE SMACKDOWN HITS & MISSES (5/9): Alister Black, Alexa Bliss return, Damien Priest and L.A. Knight exchange, Spoiling the PLE main event finish, The Street Profits

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Smackdown is the perfect show to write about in a column entitled “Hits and Misses.” More than just this episode, the show itself has felt very up and down, lacking clear direction for some of the most significant members of the roster while struggling to make John Cena’s heel turn feel complete. Last Friday’s episode featured several bright spots, with matches given ample time to breathe. Let’s dig in and see what worked and what didn’t. As always, I’m Chris Adams, and you can reach me at cadamsowj@gmail.com if you think I’ve “Missed.”

HITS

ALEISTER BLACK SAYS HIS BLACK MASS: For a myriad of reasons, Aleister Black has become my top wrestler to watch on Smackdown. I’m a sucker for anything religious or esoteric, and I see so much in Black’s symbolism. More than that, his performance in the ring is a joy to watch. His strikes come from a place of precision, and they allow the illusion of wrestling to really and truly work. Pair him with someone like Carmelo Hayes, and we are in for magic. Hayes has continued to shine after his long losing streak, and even though he lost here, he looked good in defeat. While I am ready for the phrase ‘Melo Don’t Miz’ to be tossed out like yesterday’s trash, the pairing of The Miz and Hayes has been much more entertaining than originally thought. Should Black and Hayes continue this feud, I certainly won’t complain.

PRIEST AND KNIGHT GO TO WAR: When this was announced as the opening match, I wasn’t thrilled. Hell, I wasn’t even excited. Yet, when the final bell rang, I have to be honest and admit that I had a blast! What worked was how the tension between Damien Priest and LA Knight was highlighted, given time to boil over, and produced an incredible back-and-forth tag exchange that worked primarily because of how well each wrestler utilized their facial expressions. The match itself was an insanely fun opener, with Jacob Fatu as the clear standout. Solo Sikoa is going to have to work harder than he ever has if he wants to be in the same league as Fatu. Overall, a great opener, and I’ll eat my words by admitting I was wrong when the match was first booked.

ALEXA BLISS RETURNS (AGAIN): How could the return of Alexa Bliss not be a hit? When her music played and the crowd began to rumble before the pop, I was both excited and perplexed. Since her return at the Royal Rumble, Alexa Bliss has lacked clear direction, and Smackdown was no exception. Being thrown into a tag-team match as the mystery partner of Zelina Vega was not on my Bliss Bingo card, but it delivered some nice wrestling and fantastic interplay between Vega, Bliss, and Chelsea Green. That being said, WWE needs to quickly figure out the right path for Bliss; otherwise, she will feel like an afterthought in a stacked division.

THE PROFITS FALL: In a non-title match, Fraxiom defeated the reigning champions, The Street Profits, stunning everybody at home and in attendance. Yet, we shouldn’t be surprised that Fraxiom was able to knock down the champs. During their time in NXT and as featured since their call-up, Fraxiom can outrun, outwrestle, and outfly just about anybody. I’m not ready to see the Profits lose their gold, but when the time comes, give them to Fraxiom. They will take them to heights never seen before!

MISSES

TELEGRAPHING THE LOSS: While I proudly speak the traditional dialect of professional wrestling, I am awaiting the day when a PLE main event’s outcome isn’t spoiled by the go-home show featuring the challenger standing victorious over the champion. If John Cena’s run is about deconstructing wrestling, then it’s time to play with the formula, the language, so that we, as viewers, are left in suspense.

THE LUCHA VORTEX CONTINUES: It pains me to place a match featuring Andrade in the Misses section; I simply can’t overlook the poor and lazy booking. Let Lucha Libre shine as a counter-voice to other styles, rather than placing it in exhibition-level contests. Let Andrade face Aleister Black. Let Ray Fenix dazzle against a big man like Drew McIntyre, if for nothing else than the visual drama. However, constantly pairing Mexican wrestlers against each other is reductive booking, and I will always regard it as a Miss.