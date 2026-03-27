WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (3/27): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on Randy Orton’s latest attack, Flair & Bliss vs. The Bellas, Jelly Roll vs. Kit Wilson, Giulia vs. Stratton, update on Fatu & McIntyre

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WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

MARCH 27, 2026

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA AT PPG PAINTS ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY ERIC CORBRIDGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: Wrestletix reports that 10,360 tickets were distributed headed into the show. The arena was set up for 11,867..

[HOUR ONE]

– Joe Tessitore welcomed everyone to the next stop on the road to Wrestlemania, which was the steel city of Pittsburgh this week. Participants in tonight’s matches were shown as always, including The Bellas, Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss, Giulia & Kiana James, Tiffany Stratton, Kit Wilson, and Jelly Roll. They recapped last week’s explanation from Randy Orton on why he’d viciously attacked the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, and Orton’s assault later that night against Rhodes’s friend Matt Cardona.

Randy Orton entered to cheers and crowd karaoke, irritating me to my very core. Orton was still wearing a shirt covered in Cody’s blood. Orton recounted how two weeks Cody told him that he needed to be the best version of Orton that he could be. He told Orton to listen to the voices, but according to Orton he’d shut them out a long time ago. For the last few years, Orton had been thinking about his legacy and winning his 15th world championship, and then Cody gave him his blessing. Now that Orton is listening to the voice, he said he can’t be held responsible for what happens next. The crowd cheered that. He said the problem is everyone else’s voices, although one person has his ear. Orton was interrupted by Matt Cardona who came to the ring. Orton threatened to break his other arm. Cardona walked into the ring and awkwardly hit Orton with the bottom of the microphone.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Orton’s words were a bit more heelish this week than last week, since he talked about it being Cody and the fans’ fault that he’s listening to the voices again. A certain musical celebrity that has a match tonight should be afraid.)

– They cut to the back where Nick Aldis told Trick Williams that he’d been impressing him so he was rewarding him with a match at Wrestlemania. Sami Zayn walked up and Trick told him about his match. Zayn asked about his own match at Wrestlemania, but Aldis said that unless something changed, he didn’t have a spot for Zayn. Trick said “better luck next year” to Zayn. Zayn started to walk away but then came back and knocked Trick down with one punch. Zayn told Aldis that he would have a match at Wrestlemania, “just you watch.”

– The Bella Twins, Nikki and Brie, entered for the opening contest of the evening. [c]

– Randy Orton yelled at Nick Aldis in the back hallway about what happened with Cardona. Orton demanded a match with him for tonight but Aldis said no because of his arm being injured. Orton threatened him more until Aldis caved and gave him the match. Aldos told Orton to go cool off somewhere.

– Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss made their staggered joint entrance. They really took their time getting there, slapping several fan’s hands on the way. Tessitore correctly assessed that it was a deep and top-heavy women’s tag team division right now. Before the match could start, the Tag Team Champions Lash Legend and Nia Jax, The Irresistible Forces, came out on stage and told the crowd to buy tickets to RAW to see them defend their championships against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria. They said they were hotter than the Bellas and that the fans cheered for Bliss and Flair despite having a phony-ass friendship. They went to the announce desk area to sit and watch the match.

(1) THE BELLAS (Nikki & Brie) vs. ALEXA BLISS & CHARLOTTE FLAIR

Flair started things off with a shoulder block on Nikki, then mocked the Bella dance. Flair kicked Brie off the apron, allowing Nikki a chance to catch Flair with a knee to the face. Brie tagged in and came off the top rope with an axehandle. Flair quickly turned the tables with a chop and tagged in Bliss. Flair used Bliss to kick Brie, then Brie reversed a standing switch with a neckbreaker and cover for a two-count. Bliss tried to slide outside the ring but Brie pulled the apron out and Bliss got stuck in between the apron and the ring. The Bellas double-teamed her until Flair came over. The four women stared each other down on the floor as they went to a split screen. [c]

The crowd was hot as the match continued with the Bellas in control of Bliss. Nikki cut of a tag attempt with a spinebuster, then knocked Flair to the floor. Flair immediately rolled into the ring to confront Nikki, which allowed a double-team behind the referee’s back. The Bellas went for a double suplex but Bliss reversed into a double DDT and finally made the hot tag. Flair entered via double cross-body and took the Bellas to Flair’s chop house. Flair gave the walkover clothesline to Nikki followed by a suplex and a kip up. She crotch-chopped the tag champs sitting ringside. Bliss tagged and covered for a nearfall that Brie broke up. Brie and Nikki executed a sloppy modified Hart Attack and covered for another nearfall. Brie awkwardly shouted “Brie Mode” to zero reaction but Bliss rocked her with a forearm. Bliss rolled through and O’Conner roll attempt, but Brie kicked her off. Bliss was struck hard by Lash from the floor, sending her wobbling to the middle of the ring. Brie rolled her up for the three count.

WINNERS: The Bella Twins via pinfall in 9:00.

After the match, Barrett claimed that Brie Bella didn’t see Lash’s punch on Bliss. Jax and Lash attacked both teams in the ring, exactly like last week. Lash rag-dolled Bliss and Jax was about to jump off the second rope onto her, but Lyra Valkyria and Bayley ran out to make the save.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: We can pencil in a four-way Women’s Tag Team Championship match at Wrestlemania. The only question is whether there will be a stipulation. There should be.)

– They recapped Damian Priest and R-Truth winning the Tag Team Championships last week over the MFT following an AA from Truth. Back in the arena, Truth was talking to a construction foreman so Priest questioned him. Truth said he was building a clubhouse because The Judgement Day was back. Priest said they weren’t. Jelly Roll came up and congratulated them. Truth thought Jelly was Dominik Mysterio with a shaved moustache. Rhea Ripley walked up too and that made Truth think that Dom and Mami were back together again. Jelly told Rhea that he believed she would humble Jade Cargill at Wrestlemania. Truth and Jelly left. Rhea congratulated Priest on the tag team gold and Priest told her to handle business with Jade. [c]

– The “NXT Origins” video package aired that highlighted Tiffany Stratton’s rise to the top.

– Flair comforted Bliss in the back. The Bella walked up and they all argued with each other as usual about who deserved a title shot.

– Rhea Ripley came out to the ring to a massive ovation. They recapped the 3 on 1 beatdown she received from Jade, Michin, and B-Fab last week. Ripley said she never expected integrity from Jade, but she didn’t expect was for B-Fab and Michin to be so desperate to stoop to her level. Ripley called them out. Jade’s music played and she came out with the other women in tow. The crowd booed Jade because they actually act like heels without a grey area. B-Fab told Ripley that she was a selfish backstabber. Michin told Ripley that it wasn’t her show. They said they were tired of not getting the attention that Ripley gets. B-Fab said that Jade had a plan so they jumped at the opportunity. Jade said if she wanted to get her ass beat tonight, then she could be their guest. She said that Aldis granted B-Fab a match tonight against Ripley. Ripley was fine with that and called for a referee. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: So far tonight, Nick Aldis has catered to Orton’s bad behavior, granting him a match against a man he injured last week outside of a match capacity. Now he apparently granted B-Fab a match with Ripley but never bother to tell Ripley. Perhaps Aldis needs a vacation?)

(2) RHEA RIPLEY vs. B-FAB (w/Jade Cargill, Michin)

They came back from the commercial mid-match with Ripley being in firm control. Michin grabbed Ripley’s foot from the outside so she slid out to the floor and dropped her with a superkick. B-Fab rolled out as Ripley was jawing with Jade. Ripley headbutted B-Fab, but since her back was now turned Jade threw her into the ring steps. The referee called for the bell and threw out the match.

WINNER: No Contest in about 3:00.

After the match, Ripley had Jade set up for the Riptide. Michin and B-Fab saved her and held her so Jade could give her the Jaded.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: It was more of a beatdown than a real match. It’s notable that there were only two women’s matches in the first hour. The women in WWE are hot right now.)

– The Miz complained to Kit Wilson in the back that he stepped in gum because he’s been cursedhausen. Miz was adamant that there really wasn’t a curse, though he said his phone fell in the toilet. Miz told Wilson to do what he did last week by using the Master, Inspire, Zone-in M.I.Z. method against Jelly Roll later tonight. Miz left and in walked Danhausen. He asked Wilson what he had that Danhausen didn’t? Wilson said he was good-looking while Danhausen. Was. Tox… he got cut off by Danhausen saying You. Are. Cursed! [c]

[HOUR TWO]

– They recapped the show-long brawl and consequential long fall of a balcony by Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu from last week.

McIntyre was caught by Cathy Kelley walking into the building. She questioned whether he should be there and he said he didn’t care. He said he didn’t come tonight to fight, but if Fatu started something, then he’d finish it. McIntyre said that when a man has nothing to lose he’s at his most dangerous.

– Jelly Roll came out for the next match. Kit Wilson came out to his silly fun music. He was carrying his poetry book and grabbed a microphone. Wilson said he had to defend the honor of his mother before they fought. So, he proceeded:

“You tell lies, Mr. Jelly. About your willy and about your belly. You falsely claim you met my mother, but she’d never choose you as her lover. To see you naked that’s far from erotic. My mom says hi, you are tox…” Jelly Roll cut him off so Wilson attacked him from behind right as the referee rang the bell.

(3) JELLY ROLL vs. KIT WILSON

Wilson hit Jelly with a flying uppercut in the corner. This was Jelly’s first ever singles match. Jelly dropped a single leg into Wilson’s nethers, then gave him an Atomic Drop and some punches. Wilson skinned the cat from the ropes but Jelly clotheslined him back to the floor. The crowd erupted for Jelly Roll. Wilson returned to the ring with his poetry book but Jelly picked it up. The referee grabbed it causing Jelly to turn around. That allowed Wilson to attack him from behind again. Wilson hit another flying corner uppercut. Wilson pounded on a prone Jelly and even gyrated behind him. Wilson went for yet another corner uppercut but Jelly dodged and hit what Wade Barrett referred to as a “Jelly-to-Belly” suplex. Clever!

They traded “yay/boo” blows with Jelly coming out on top in the exchange. Jelly went for a chokeslam but Wilson escaped. Wilson went for a blockbuster but Jelly turned it into a powerslam and cover for a nearfall. Jelly grabbed the poetry book again and swung and missed. Wilson hit the “Turn-e-Kit” neckbreaker and covered for one…two…Jelly kicked out. Wilson was spitting angry about it. Wilson called him toxic and went for it again but Jelly escaped again and whipped him into the corner, turning him inside out. Jelly hit the chokeslam and covered for the win. Jelly celebrated with his son. [c]

WINNER: Jelly Roll via pinfall in 5:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Admirable job by Jelly Roll for getting through a 5 minute match. It’s ridiculous that he’d defeat an actual up-and-coming wrestler that has momentum like Wilson, but it shouldn’t hurt him too much because he’s over due to his comedy .)

– Solo Sikoa told his family that everything he does is out of love and his job is lead it. But he can’t do that if they aren’t on the same page. He apologized and said that Roman Reigns never would do that. He was talking directly to Tama Tonga when he said it. They all left. But Carmelo Hayes walked up and told Tama that he’d be ready when Tama wanted to answer the United States Championship open challenge. Hayes exited and Shinsuke Nakamura entered for his weekly tough love segment. Talla Tonga returned and asked Tama if he was good. Tama said he was and they left as Shinsuke leered.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Oh, the drama.)

– The United States Champion Carmelo Hayes entered with his belt around his waist for this week’s open challenge. [c]

Sami Zayn answered the challenge. Hayes had a big reaction to it.

(4) CARMELO HAYES (c) vs. SAMI ZAYN – United States Championship Open Challenge

Barrett called it a full-circle moment since Zayn was the one who initially brought the open challenge back. As the referee held the belt high the lights went out. Trick Williams’s music played as the piped-in assisted “Whoop that Trick” chants started. Trick showboated his way down to ringside as Zayn looked on with a scowl. Trick sat down at ringside.

Zayn quickly hit an arm drag and covered for an early nearfall. Zayn leveled him with a hard clothesline and covered again to the same result. They exchanged chops and strike until Hayes hit a springboard elbow and an enziguri to the back of the head. Hayes with his springboard legdrop off the ropes. [c]

Tessitore reiterated events from earlier where Aldis said Trick had a Wrestlemania match but as of now Zayn didn’t. Zayn hit a somersault over the top rope to the floor then stared at Trick sitting next to the desk. The crowd chanted “Whoop that Trick” without extra help. Zayn leapt off the top but Hayes caught him flush with a dropkick and covered for a two-count. He then hit a tilt-a-whirl spinning facebuster. Hayes wanted the First 48 but Zayn countered with a powerbomb for a one…two…he kicked out. Zayn missed a Helluva kick and Hayes went to the top again. Zayn intercepted him and hit a big superplex. Both men were down. They went to a picture-in-picture break. [c]

Zayn executed a sunset flip powerbomb from the top rope and covered for another nearfall. Hayes dropped Zayn with a superkick but charged right into and exploder suplex. Zayn went for another Helluva kick but Hayes caught him with a First 48 and quickly covered. The referee counted but again Zayn kicked out! Hayes couldn’t believe it. The crowd was loving it. Hayes went to the top for a Nothing But Net attempt but Zayn was quickly to his feet and cut him off. Hayes fought him off and went for the move but Zayn caught him with a Blue Thunder Bomb. Zayn yelled for the referee to count but again Hayes kicked out at two. Amazing. Trick was up out of his seat for that one. He grabbed the U.S. title and slid it into the center of the ring. Zayn handed it to the referee as Trick climbed up onto the apron. Hayes went for an O’Conner roll and it pushed them over toward Trick, who swung at Zayn. Zayn ducked and it hit Hayes instead! Zayn kicked Trick off the apron and hit a Helluva kick on Hayes. Zayn hooked the leg for the one…two…three!

WINNER: Sami Zayn via pinfall in 16:00. Zayn won the United States Championship.

Post match, Trick was annoyed about his unintentional assist to Zayn. Barrett pointed out that Hayes now has every right to a major gripe with Trick. Zayn celebrated as Trick backed down the entrance ramp.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Another incredible match with a surprising result. I was personally hoping Hayes would be rewarded for his tremendous matches over the last several months with a big singles match title defense against Ilja Dragunov at Wrestlemania. Then that match happened last week. Now it appears Hayes may be left out entirely. We will find out what’s in store for Hayes and the United States Championship over the next three weeks.)

– Jacob Fatu limped up some steps somewhere in the arena. Cathy Kelley talked to him and he said he didn’t come all the way to Pittsburgh just to stay backstage. He said he wanted to speak to the people live. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Can we display a map of the arena during a show? For anyone who is familiar with the Harry Potter series, I’m thinking it would be super helpful to have a Marauder’s map where we can see all the different nooks and crannies in each arna and everyone’s current location. No? Just me?)

– Sami Zayn happily walked backstage with his newly won title over his shoulder. He asked Nick Aldis if he’d earned a match at Wrestlemania. Aldis said he’d defend the U.S. Title against Trick Williams.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Sami Zayn is my current favorite wrestler. But Carmelo Hayes got SHAFTED.)

[HOUR THREE]

– Jacob Fatu made his entrance. The crowd chanted his name when he got in the ring. He said he was limping, busted open, cracked ribs, and it’s all because of Drew McIntyre. He asked McIntyre what was wrong with him for trying to take food off his kids’ table and end his career. He said that he’s still standing and that as long as he has air in his lungs that he’d dog walk his punk ass. McIntyre came out on stage for a rebuttal.

McIntyre lamented Fatu for playing the victim, when he was the true victim. He once again referred to being falsely accused of attacking Fatu months ago. Put a pin in that. He called Fatu a criminal again and said that even now he stole McIntyre’s title and main event Wrestlemania match. He said that from the bottom of his heart “screw your damn kids.” Fatu was about to run up to meet him at the top of the ramp, but Aldis came out to stop it. He said that neither of them was ready to fight but that they would be ready to fight on April 18 at Wrestlemania. He made the match a no disqualification, no count out, unsanctioned match.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: The match was finally made. A couple key notes: apparently it is happening on Night 1 of Wrestlemania since Alids explicitly said April 18. Also, once again McIntyre mentioned that he was innocent of the attack on Fatu from months ago. Even a heel wouldn’t continue to falsely claim innocence this many times. But WWE doesn’t want us to forget the attack either. Seems to me that Fatu’s real attacker will be revealed at Wrestlemania and will likely cost Fatu his match. I know it may sound crazy, but my money is on L.A. Knight right now. I recommend keeping an eye on what he’s doing on RAW with the Usos to see if it might add up for you too.)

– Jelly Roll apologized to Matt Cardona in the back for what happened with Orton last week. Jelly said that Cody Rhodes was on the way. Cardona said if he saw Cody then tell him to stay out of it. Jelly left and in walked Zelina Vega and Aleister Black. They were their typical weird selves and didn’t really say anything.

– Chelsea Green rolled up in her wheelchair to talk to Tiffany Stratton. Green said they should team up but Stratton refused. Women’s United States Champion Giulia and Kiana James headed to the ring. [c]

Tiffany Stratton entered for the match.

(5) GIULIA vs. TIFFANY STRATTON – Non-title match

Barrett said that Stratton was arguably the Women’s wrestler of the year in 2025 and then had another very strong year in 2026 so far, yet there was currently no guarantee that she’d have a match at Wrestlemania. Tessitore compared it to Zayn’s situation. Stratton barely connected with a dropkick in the corner. She took Giulia around the ring to slam her head into each turnbuckle. She gave her some sort of sloppy driver that caused Giulia to bail to the floor. [c]

Stratton hit a spinebuster and a couple clotheslines. Then she did her flippy gymnastics that slow down any impact she can generate with her corner move. Giulia finally got in some offense with a back suplex and Arrivederci knee and cover for a two-count. Giulia lifted Stratton to a seated position on the top rope and met her there. Stratton gave her a face first suplex off and hit a horribly painful looking Swanton bomb right onto Giulia’s stomach. She covered for a two-count. Stratton went for another handspring so Giulia got up and kicked her in the gut. Stratton quickly recovered with a rolling senton. Knowing what would happen next, Kiana James got up on the ring steps. That caught Stratton’s gaze long enough that when she went for her Prettiest Moonsault Ever, Giulia got her knees up. Giulia covered her for the pin.

WINNER: Giulia via pinfall in 10:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: I was surprised by that result, since I figured Stratton was going to win to earn a title match. My bigger takeaway is that ever since she returned from her hiatus, Stratton has looked very sloppy in the ring. I fear that she is going to hurt someone, including herself, if she doesn’t figure things out soon.)

– Bayley and Lyra were leaving the arena but Cathy Kelley caught up to them before they did. They said they had to come show the tag team champions what was up.

– Randy Orton was on his phone talking to the mystery person. He said he would “see them soon” and then hung up. He had a smile on his face. [c]

– The announcers ran down the full Wrestlemania card.

– Randy Orton made his way back to the ring for the main event of the evening. [c]

(5) RANDY ORTON vs. MATT CARDONA

The second that Cardona slid into the ring Orton stomped on him and THEN the bell rang. Cardona hit Orton with the cast on his left wrist. Orton ended up on the outside and slammed Cardona’s broken wrist several times on the desk. Orton back suplexed him on the barricade. Then he broke the referee’s count before stomping on Cardona’s wrist on the desk. Cardona retreated into the ring and tried to fight Orton off. He hit the Rough Ryder out of nowhere and covered for a “hail Mary” nearfall as Barrett referred to it. Orton was dazed and retreated up the ramp. Cardona chased after him and received a thumb to the eyes for his trouble. Orton continued to ram his left wrist into anything he could find.

Back in the ring, Orton threw Cardona shoulder-first into the corner, then ripped off the wrist brace. He started bending his fingers backwards leading Barrett to proclaim that the referee should consider stopping the match. Orton stomped on his wrist some more. Then he launched him into the corner post again as Cardona cried out in agony. Orton hit an RKO right in the middle of the ring. He hesitated a good 5 seconds before covering. He hooked the leg for the three count.

WINNER: Randy Orton via pinfall in 7:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: A relatively quick and decisive win as it should have been when you have a Wrestlemania main-eventer against an “injured” mid-carder.)

Post-match, Cody Rhodes arrived at the arena in his personal bus as they went to a split screen break. During the break, Cody walked into the arena as Orton awaited him in the ring. [c]

Cody tried to walk to the ring as Aldis and officials tried to stop him. He assured them that he just wanted to talk, which was apparently enough to convince them. They immediately started brawling. Officials unsuccessfully tried to break them up and they fought all around ringside and eventually back in the ring. The officials finally seemed to separate them into corners, but of course Cody got momentarily got free and attacked. They broke it up again until Orton got free and attacked. Rinse repeat.

Orton started throwing officials and security around. Cody pounded on Orton on the announce desk and kept digging into his eyeballs. They ended up fighting AGAIN in the ring as the officials laughably continued to be unable to break them up even though there were like twenty of them.

Jelly Roll got in the ring. He yelled at both Cody and Orton. Orton broke free and dropped Jelly with an RKO. The crowd cheered the heel dropping the storyline babyface and chanted the heel’s name. Tessitore said that the peacemaker with good intentions just got dropped and said that it was 22 days till Wrestlemania.

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