FREE PODCAST 3/27 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Keller & Parks on The Rock suggesting he’ll wrestle again and Cena’s response, Glamazon shoot fight, WrestleMania box set, WM27 speculation (92 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the Mar. 24, 2011 episode of the PWTorch Livecast with PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks took live calls for one hour on a variety of subject including the new WrestleMania box set Chyna vs. Glamazon in a shoot fight, Booker T or William Regal on color at WrestleMania, great heat for WrestleMania matches, Kevin Nash at WrestleMania, and more.

In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they compared Smackdown’s WM hype to Raw’s WM hype and also the more likely prospects now of The Rock returning to the ring and who his potential opponents could be.

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