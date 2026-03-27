WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (3/27): Keller’s report on Alexa & Charlotte vs. Bellas, Jelly Roll vs. Kit Wilson, Tiffany vs. Giulia, Orton appearance

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WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

MARCH 27, 2026

PITTSBURGH, PA. AT PPG PAINTS ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 10,754 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 19,000 spectators when configured for basketball.

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[HOUR ONE]

-Joe Tessitore introduced the show as they showed a scene of the Pittsburgh skyline. Then they showed the stadium hosting WrestleMania. Then they showed wrestlers backstage including The Bells, Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair, Tiffany Stratton, Giulia, Kit Wilson, and Jelly Roll. Tessitore noted Jelly Roll was showing his son Stanley Cup replicas for the Penguins and that he’d wrestle his first singles match ever tonight.

-A video package aired on Randy Orton’s promo in the ring last week. They highlighted Orton saying the smile he put on kids’ faces was the emptiest feeling he’s ever held, and he wants his legacy to be about the championship gold he’s held. They added boos. Then they played back Orton saying Cody Rhodes made the decision easy for him to be the person he needed to be in order to beat Cody when Cody told him he expects to face the man with the voices in his head. Then they went into the Orton-Matt Cordona segment where he called him an indy nerd and stood. Then the Jelly Roll interactions, followed by Orton’s show-closing attack on Cardona.

-Orton made his ring entrance to his music wearing the “RKO Everybody” t-shirt. They showed him looking up at the WrestleMania sign. Orton struck his signature pose in the corner as Wade Barrett said Orton traded a long-term friendship with Cody in order to “get an edge” in their showdown at WrestleMania.

Orton said two weeks ago he stood in the next to Cody, who looked him in the eye and told him he needed him to be the best version of himself he could be. He said he then went on to say the fans want that too. Fans cheered, some stood and applauded with enthusiasm. He said Cody said he wanted him to be The Viper and listen to the voices in his head. He said he’s shut them out a long, long time ago. Fans booed. (They boo that?) He said for the past few years, he was thinking a lot about number 15 and his legacy that he’ll leave behind when he’s done. He said out of nowhere, Cody gave him his blessing.

He said now that he’s listening to those voices in his again, he needed to let everyone know he can’t be held responsible for what happens next. Fans cheered. He said it’s the voices outside of his head that is the problem including the fans. He said there is one person’s voice who he is listening to. Matt Cordona interrupted Orton. (He could have waited for Orton to reveal who he is speaking to!)

Orton yelled for his music to be cut and told Cardona that he’s lucky he has a job “in this place.” He asked if he had something to say to his face. Cardona hit Orton with the mic. The crowd did not pop or cheer, but some scattered boos were heard. Fans then started a “Randy! Randy!” chant.

(Keller’s Analysis: The headwind to get fans to boo Orton is as strong as I predicted, and they’re doing a terrible job showing they were prepared to deal with it. Even if you were to assert that it’s no big deal if fans cheer Randy, it’s clearly not what WWE was hoping for with this booking and it shows how disconnected they are from what fans actually want to cheer. That’s a problem larger than this situation specifically. They should be embarrassed and step back and assess what about their booking, their decisions on how they decide who to cast as heels and faces, and the overall broader culture of the presentation of their product is contributing to this.)

-Backstage, Smackdown G.M. Nick Aldis was speaking with a referee off-mic. Then Trick Williams walked up to him. Aldis said he’s been very impressed with Trick, and the fans seem to be too. He said he is “awarding him the ultimate spot in this busiiness” – a match at WrestleMania. Trick said he has to call his family. In walked Sami Zayn. Trick said, “Trick Williams is going to WrestleMania! Let’s talk about it!” Sami asked if that’s true. Aldis said it is. Sami asked what it takes to be part of WrestleMania. Aldis said he’s a major asset to WrestleMania, but he hasn’t been winning. He said unless something changes, he doesn’t have a spot for him. Trick said, “Better luck next year. See you soon.” Trick asked how many comps he gets in his suite at WrestleMania. The camera stayed with Sami as he walked away. Sami then turned around and punched Trick. Aldis held back Sami. Sami said he’s going to have a match at WrestleMania. “Just you watch,” he told Aldis.

-The Bellas made their entrance.

-A new commercial for Roman Reigns vs. C.M. Punk at WrestleMania showed them playing poker all dressed up in a classy setting. [c]

-Tessitore plugged WWE World on WrestleMania weekend.

-Orton was in a rage yelling at Aldis that he was looking everywhere for him. He demanded a match with him tonight. Aldis said his arm is injured. Orton said if he doesn’t make the match, the voices will take over and something real bad will happen. Aldis caved in and gave him the match, but he had to go cool off somewhere on his own in the mean time.

(1) BRIE & NIKKI BELLA vs. CHARLOTTE FLAIR & ALEXA BLISS

After Charlotte and Bliss made their entrance, Lash Legend and Nia Jax walked out. Jax said there is still time to buy tickets for Raw next week to see them face Bayley & Lyra Valkyria for the Women’s Tag Team Titles. She said in the mean time, the wanna-be contenders are going to try their best against each other. She said it wouldn’t make sense for them not to be out there since they are the stars of the division. Lash took shots at the Bellas, saying they’re hotter than them. She said Charlotte and Alexa have a “fake, phony ass friendship.” She said they are fighting each other to try to get a shot at what they have, the tag belts.

The bell rang 24 minutes into the hour. After everyone took turns getting in some offense, Brie trapped Bliss between the ring apron and the edge of the ring. All four argued at ringside with the ref as they cut to a double-box break. [c/db]

During the break, Nikki threw Blissinto the laps of Jax and Lash who were sitting at ringside. Back from the break, Bliss caught the Bellas with a double DDT as they were setting up a double-suplex.

For the finish, Lash stood and slapped Bliss hard across her face as she hit the ropes and then Brie rolled her up for a three count.

WINNERS: The Bellas in 9:00.

-Afterward, Lash and Jax cleared the ring of the Bellas and Charlotte, then set up Bliss for a guillotine legdrop. Bayley and Lyra ran out and made the save.

-They went to Barrett and Tessitore at ringside. Barrett said Brie might not know that Lash got involved in helping her win, but she can “watch it back on tape afterwards.” (On “tape” How old is Barrett anyway!?)

-A sponsored recap aired of he Damian Priest & R-Truth winning the WWE Tag Team Titles last week.

-Backstage, Priest asked Truth what he was doing talking with a construction worker about building a new set for The Judgement Day. Truth told Priest, “The Judgment Day is back!” Priest said that’s not true. Truth asked if he’s still mad they kicked him out. Jelly Roll walked in and said hi to Truth. Truth said he looks different and said he shaved his mustache, although he still had a mustache. Rhea Ripley walked in and Truth said Rhea is back with Dom, thinking Jelly Roll is Dom. Truth said he hoped Liv Morgan didn’t see that. Truth told Priest he’s adding a hot tub to the Clubhouse. Jelly Roll told Ripley that Jade Cargill is mean, violent, and strong, but they believe in her. Jelly Roll said he has to go kick Kit Wilson’s ass. Rhea stayed to chat with Priest and asked if Truth really thinks Jelly Roll is Dom. She congratulated Priest for winning the tag titles. He said he expects her to get hers at WrestleMania. [c]

-An NXT Origins video showed with Tiffany Stratton saying NXT “helped me develop my character so it’s me, but it’s over the top.” She said winning the NXT Title took her from “the new girl to the future of the business.”

-Tessitore plugged NXT Stand & Deliver. He said Johnny Gargano would be facing Myles Borne at that event.

-The Bellas yelled at Bliss and Charlotte. Charlotte said they didn’t stand a chance without Nia and Lash. Brie said they didn’t want then out there, so they can’t blame them. Nikki said they’ll do whatever it takes to become tag champs. Bliss yanked Brie’s flannel and then threw it back at her.

-Rhea Ripley made her ring entrance.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

The Bella Twins ( Brie Bella & Nikki Bella ) vs. Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair

) vs. Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair Jelly Roll vs. Kit Wilson

Giulia vs. Tiffany Stratton

Randy Orton to appear

Nick Aldis to provide update on condition of Jacob Fatu and Drew McIntyre